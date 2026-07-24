Steven Spielberg's 2001 "A.I. Artificial Intelligence" is one of the most divisive sci-fi flicks among his diehard fans — although it's one of the movies to watch after "Disclosure Day." It's usually viewed as inferior to the legendary director's lauded classics such as "Close Encounters of the Third Kind," "E.T.," or even "Minority Report." The film features a terrific cast that includes John Hurt, Jude Law, Brendan Gleeson, and even a short cameo by Robin Williams, who lends his voice to Mr. Know, an animated hologram playing a key role in the story's third act.

But "A.I" first and foremost belongs to the young Haley Joel Osment playing the android protagonist David, who provides the center of the story on every level. The plot follows him in the future as he becomes the surrogate child and pseudo-remedy to the married couple, Henry (Sam Robards) and Monica (Frances O'Connor), whose son Martin (Jake Thomas) is ill and in a medically induced coma. When Henry first brings David home, he tells her wife that he's the most developed Mecha (humanoid robot) of his kind, and if they agree to take him in, the only way to reverse that decision is by returning him to Cybertronics Corp, where he'll be terminated.

At first, Monica freaks out and questions Henry's intent with the Mecha, but as time passes, David grows on her, so she chooses to accept him and raise him as her son — until Martin recovers from his condition and turns everything upside down. Eventually, Monica abandons David in the woods with her supertoy Teddy (Jack Angel), where his quest to become a "real boy" in order to be truly loved by his mother begins and takes him on a poignant journey.