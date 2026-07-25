5 Best TV Shows Like Andor: A Star Wars Story

There was a time when "Star Wars" fans wondered why there was any point in looking into the backstory of Cassian Andor (Diego Luna). After seeing him get (spoilers) turned to ash in the final moments of "Star Wars: Rogue One," just how much story was left to tell about the angriest member of this doomed squad from a long time ago in a galaxy far, far away? Well, thanks to showrunner and writer Tony Gilroy, the answer to that was quite a lot, and we ended up loving every minute of it.

Two seasons later, "Andor" is widely considered by many as one of, if not the greatest, chapters in "Star Wars" history, applying a realistic edge to a world built on magical frog mentors and lightsabers. A spy story with heart and thought-provoking storytelling, Gilroy had created a show that was quickly labeled as the best "Star Wars" story for audiences that weren't fans of "Star Wars."

Add in the occasional immense set piece and monologues that raised hairs no matter how many times you watched it, and "Andor" quickly became one of the greatest television shows in recent years. But with confirmation that this would be the last we'd see of not just Cassian, but the rest of his galactic friends, is there any other show that could fill the void left behind? Well, maybe not, but we've got five great alternatives that might come incredibly close.