4 Of The Best OnePlus Gadgets You Can Buy (That Aren't Smartphones)
OnePlus arrived on the tech scene in 2014 with the launch of the OnePlus One. The Android phone gained much attention for offering flagship-level specs at a more affordable price, helping the brand to build an early reputation for value. After a strong reception, the Chinese company, which operates as a sub-brand under the tech firm Oppo, returned the following year with the OnePlus 2, building on the success of the original.
OnePlus has now launched more than a dozen phones and remains best known for this category, though in 2018 it branched out into other gadgets with the launch of wireless earbuds. Over time, it's expanded further into a broader ecosystem of devices, giving OnePlus a stronger presence beyond smartphones. Today, the company sells not only handsets and wireless earbuds, but also smartwatches, tablets, and various accessories. Let's put the OnePlus smartphones to one side for a moment and take a look at the best of the company's other gadgets that might be worth your money.
OnePlus Watch 3
While OnePlus has announced the OnePlus Watch 4, its availability and official release date still aren't clear. The OnePlus Watch 3, however, picked up some brilliant reviews when it launched in 2025 and remains a stellar smartwatch for Android users today. For starters, the OnePlus Watch 3 offers up to five days of battery life in Smart Mode (16 days in Power Saver mode), which is considerably more than the Apple Watch, which generally requires a daily charge. As you'd expect with any smartwatch worth its salt, the device also records a range of health metrics, including heart rate, blood oxygen, wrist temperature, sleep quality, and wellness-related data.
A neat touch is the 60-Second Health Check-In feature that quickly brings together many of those measurements. The OnePlus Watch 3 also offers enhanced dual-frequency GPS, a bright display, and a dual-chip setup that helps keep it fast and efficient. Importantly, the device also has broad visual appeal thanks to its circular design, in contrast to the Apple Watch's more polarizing square look. The OnePlus Watch 3 starts at $349.99 in the U.S. for the 46 mm version, while the 43 mm version is priced at $299.99.
OnePlus Buds Pro 3
If you're in the market for a pair of wireless earbuds, you might want to take a look at the OnePlus Buds Pro 3. Released as flagship true wireless earbuds, they offer dual drivers, adaptive noise canceling, spatial audio with head tracking, and up to 43 hours of battery life with the charging case, which itself can be charged wirelessly. As a nice bonus, they also offer AI translation with a compatible OnePlus smartphone, making them potentially more useful in everyday situations beyond the usual audio features.
Reviews for the earbuds (launched in 2024) from industry experts like Sound Guys have been largely positive thanks to their detailed sound, capable ANC, and competitive price of $179.99 (at the time of writing, on offer for a very reasonable $129.99). Putting them up against another top-end pair of earbuds like Sony's $278 WF-1000XM5, the OnePlus Buds Pro 3 arguably offer better value due to their dual-driver setup, stronger water resistance, longer battery life, and more competitive price, though the Sony buds are likely to edge them on ANC performance, with some users probably preferring their wider soundstage, too.
OnePlus Pad Go 2
The OnePlus Pad Go 2 launched in December 2025 as a more affordable, media-friendly tablet in OnePlus's lineup. The OnePlus Pad Go 2 comes with a sizable 12.1-inch display (smaller tablets are available!) with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 10,050 mAh battery, 33W charging, quad speakers, stylus support, and OxygenOS 16 with Open Canvas multitasking and AI tools. While not as advanced as, say, Apple's top-end iPad Pro, the Pad Go 2's well-rounded feature list makes it an attractive option for activities like streaming, note-taking, and casual productivity.
While it was well received by mainstream reviewers, Mashable noted that the device fell short when it came to audio output, with its speakers making it feel more midrange than flagship. Overall, the $399 OnePlus Pad Go 2 looks like a strong performer that, by most accounts, gets the basics right. That large display is a big plus, along with its decent battery life, stylus support, and clean software, but don't expect premium performance for things like heavy gaming or demanding creative work.
OnePlus Buds 4
Slightly more affordable than the Buds Pro 3 and a more recent release, the OnePlus Buds 4 offer a number of attractive features and have also picked up some solid reviews. Launched in July 2025, the Buds 4 feature a dual-driver setup, with an 11mm woofer and a 6mm tweeter designed to deliver a decent bass along with clearer highs. Adaptive ANC is also part of the package, as well as the same AI translation feature (with compatible OnePlus smartphones) that you get with the more premium Buds Pro 3.
The Buds 4 offer up to 11 hours of playback on a single charge and up to 45 hours with the case, plus an IP55 rating for sweat and rain resistance. These earbuds launched for $129.99 but can be seen on offer for $99.99, such as at the time of writing. Independent reviewers like Sound Guys have generally given the midrange Buds 4 a thumbs-up, so if cost matters and you were wondering which to go for between these and the Buds Pro 3, then you know the answer.
Methodology
To select the best non-smartphone OnePlus gadgets, we focused on products that offer a strong mix of features, performance, and overall value, with real-world usefulness also a consideration. We also prioritized devices that are currently available, so that the recommendations remain relevant for those looking to make purchases. Where possible, we considered factors such as battery life, build quality, ease of use, and long-term software support, alongside price. It was also important to look at reviews by established publications to get a broad feel for how the devices were received.