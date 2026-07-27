4 Of The Best OnePlus Gadgets You Can Buy (That Aren't Smartphones)

OnePlus arrived on the tech scene in 2014 with the launch of the OnePlus One. The Android phone gained much attention for offering flagship-level specs at a more affordable price, helping the brand to build an early reputation for value. After a strong reception, the Chinese company, which operates as a sub-brand under the tech firm Oppo, returned the following year with the OnePlus 2, building on the success of the original.

OnePlus has now launched more than a dozen phones and remains best known for this category, though in 2018 it branched out into other gadgets with the launch of wireless earbuds. Over time, it's expanded further into a broader ecosystem of devices, giving OnePlus a stronger presence beyond smartphones. Today, the company sells not only handsets and wireless earbuds, but also smartwatches, tablets, and various accessories. Let's put the OnePlus smartphones to one side for a moment and take a look at the best of the company's other gadgets that might be worth your money.