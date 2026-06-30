7 Cheap Android Tablets That Fit In The Palm Of Your Hand

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One of the main reasons people buy a tablet even though they already have a smartphone is increased screen size. Tablets are generally better for watching movies, productivity work, and a more immersive gaming experience. This doesn't mean that bigger is always better, though. Sometimes, you want an Android device with a larger screen than your phone, but one that you can still hold comfortably in the palm of your hand.

That's where mini tablets come in, and there are quite a few on the market — many of them still come with headphone jacks, another advantage they have over many phones. The iPad Mini immediately comes to mind, but not everyone is comfortable paying $500 for something with a primary use of watching YouTube or completing light daily tasks. Fortunately, there are a ton of cheap and budget-friendly Android tablets that can fit in your hand, often being as small as just seven inches (measured diagonally across the screen) and as inexpensive as just $50.

These cheap iPad alternatives won't match the iPad in computing power, but they're perfectly fine for less intensive use cases. We've chosen a variety of mini tablets ranging in price from $50 to $200 for those looking for a light screen to surf the web, watch videos, and do other daily activities and office work.