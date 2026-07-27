Air Vs. Liquid Cooled PC – Is The Price Really Worth It?

For those looking to cool their PCs efficiently and with zero maintenance (other than cleaning), traditional air coolers are incredibly superior in terms of long-term convenience and cost. The beauty of an air-cooling system lies entirely in its mechanical simplicity. A basic CPU cooler consists of a fan attached to a metal heat sink that pulls heat away from the CPU. Premium options feature a larger heat sink with fans for both intake and exhaust, as well as multiple pipes for more efficient cooling.

Air coolers have no pumps that could fail, no internal tubes to worry about, and absolutely zero risk of fluid spraying all over expensive components. The biggest point of failure on an air unit is merely a fan motor dying. And if a fan gives out after years of service, replacing it is a quick and easy fix that will set you back as little as $15 to $20. On the other hand, when a custom loop's pump dies, or liquid starts to evaporate and leak, the entire setup could be made useless, forcing users to top off the liquid every 12 months, replace the pump, or get a new cooling system.

A budget-friendly air-cooled solution like the Thermalright Peerless Assassin (priced at about $30) is capable of cooling CPUs rated for a power draw of up to 200 watts — most modern CPUs draw between 65 and 160 watts. The AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D, arguably one of the best gaming CPUs to buy right now, draws 147 watts under load, for example. Comparable budget liquid CPU coolers like the Thermalright Frozen Prism start at over $50, while the most capable ones can easily reach $150 or even $200.