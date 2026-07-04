5 Reasons Why Your PC May Be Overheating

Many people who want to place their PC in a manner that it occupies a minimal amount of space in their room will be setting themselves up to fail in terms of overheating. This is because these unsuspecting users end up pushing their computer to a corner of their room or to the edge of an enclosed desk, giving just enough space to hook up any wires. This isn't recommended in the slightest, since there's a real chance that you're outright blocking the airflow of your PC and causing its components to heat up needlessly.

This makes it very important to follow one particular rule to avoid damaging your PC: give your computer some space so that your fan actually has some space to expel hot air. This tip isn't just limited to your PC — you should also keep your gaming consoles in an open area with enough room for air to circulate around the unit. Fail to do this, and your Xbox Series X or PlayStation 5 will start overheating, causing them to become very loud as they beg you for more breathing room!

On a similar note, make sure that you're not placing your computer right next to a window that receives a ton of direct sunlight. You might be surprised at how quickly your PC overheats when the sun is beating down on it throughout the day. Unless you're a nocturnal gamer, do yourself a favor and place your computer somewhere else.