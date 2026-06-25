Why Your Laptop Is So Loud (And What You Can Do To Fix It)

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Except for, say, the MacBook Air, which has no moving parts, even the best laptops you can buy can get pretty noisy, especially over time. But why are these even noisy in the first place? After all, big desktop systems have many large fans, as do current-generation gaming consoles like the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, yet these devices are relatively quiet. The answer, as it turns out, comes down to heat dissipation.

There's a decent amount to unpack here, but the issue comes from multiple directions. When your laptop's CPU and GPU work hard, they generate heat as a byproduct. This heat is transferred to a heat sink, and then a fan moves air through that heat sink to transfer heat out of the laptop. However, laptops are small on the inside, so the fans tend to be small and spin at high RPMs. These days they also tend to be "blower" style fans, because that makes it easier to make laptop flatter. A small high RPM fan and a large low RPM fan might move the same amount of air, but one sounds like an angry bee while doing it, while the other might only produce a barely audible "woosh" noise. So where do those noises come from and is there anything you can do to quiet your laptop without the risk of overheating the device and damaging it?