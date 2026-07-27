Anker Offers A Lifetime Cable Warranty - But Only For These Products

While Anker's new guarantee is good news for techies, you should know that not every cord sold by the company is covered. For instance, many entry-level lines and eco-friendly options still feature standard 18-month or 24-month warranties. If you want a cord replaced for life, you'll need to buy from within the Powerline and select Nylon series, a noteworthy distinction if you've been wondering if braided USB cables are actually worth it.

Specifically, the standard Powerline II and reinforced Powerline+ II models are fully covered. The sleek Powerline III and ultra-durable Powerline+ III versions also carry this lifetime promise, alongside the tough braided Premium Nylon and New Nylon lines. This includes plenty of USB-C cables for all kinds of devices. Conversely, first-generation Powerline cords, Powerline III Flow silicone cables, and their new Bio-Based options max out at 24 months of coverage.

If you own a qualifying cable that finally went to cord heaven, claiming your replacement is easy and straightforward. You don't need to have registered your product beforehand. All you need to do is simply go to the warranty exchange page on Anker's official website and submit a quick claim form. You'll need to say where you bought it (Amazon, BestBuy, Walmart, etc), include a valid proof of purchase (like a photo of a store receipt or an authorized retailer order number), and describe the issue. Once Anker reviews your claim, its customer support team should send you a replacement. So the next time you're shopping for a new charging cable, pay close attention to Anker's packaging — it could be the last cord you'll actually have to buy for a while.