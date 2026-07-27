Next-Gen European Air Conditioners Could Change How You Cool Your Home

It may sound like an exaggeration, but Europeans would rather reach for a bunch of small gadgets to survive the summer heat instead of switching to air conditioners. Adoption rates are so low, in fact, that only around 20% of European households have them installed – a drop in the ocean when you throw it against the USA, where the figure is nearly 90%. However, while U.S. citizens may love powerful HVAC systems (in areas like Florida, they're essential), they're quite power-hungry, and in a world hurling toward an ecological disaster, it's a no-no. To address this problem, scientists experimented with cooling systems that don't rely on electricity.

But power consumption is only a part of the problem because traditional refrigerants used in air conditioners aren't eco-friendly either. Scientists invented a new refrigeration cycle using ionocaloric cooling, but it may be a half measure, as refrigerant is still at play. Fortunately, researchers at Saarland University in Germany may have cracked the puzzle wide open. Forced to address the hard-to-ignore temperature increase across Europe without contributing to the problem with classic AC, scholars are exploring solid-state or elastocaloric cooling.

Kicking refrigerant to the curb (figuratively speaking), this new cooling technique opts for nickel-titanium alloys. When these materials stretch and release, they provide cooling, which may be much more efficient than a refrigerant-based system. Though still in the early stages of research, elastocaloric cooling air conditioners can lower indoor temperatures by 5 to 10 degrees Celsius (9 to 18 degrees Fahrenheit).