Here's How Google Maps Is Different On iOS

Google Maps is often the first app for most folks while looking for places and directions, whether they are on Android or iOS. It has tons of helpful elements, including several Google Maps hidden features. Additionally, Google keeps adding more every year — only in 2026, Google Maps got four incredible features. While the core experience of using Google Maps is largely the same on both mobile platforms, there are a few differences that you'll notice if you're moving from one platform to the other. Many of these differences are a result of Apple's platform restrictions and the seamless integration of underrated Google apps on Android.

One of the most visible differences you'll notice becomes obvious when you are using turn-by-turn navigation on both platforms. If you get out of the app on Android, you get a picture-in-picture (PiP) view that gives you a lot of visible details. However, on iOS, you are pretty much limited to a navigation icon in the notification shade or dynamic island, depending on the iPhone you're using. There is no PiP view on iOS, and you also don't get the full dynamic island integration –which, needless to say, could have been a good replacement for the PiP view.

Another significant change between the two platforms regards how many contextual information layers you can select at a time in the Google Maps app. Android allows you to choose up to two "Map details" layers, such as "Traffic" and "Raised Buildings" together. Google Maps on iOS only supports selecting one contextual layer at a time.