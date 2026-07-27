Minnesota Solar Farms Are Having An Unexpected Effect On Local Insect Populations

With news of AI data centers doing harm to local ecosystems, it's easy to have a knee-jerk reaction and think that everything humans construct is inherently damaging. After all, something as simple as a paved road demonstrably impedes the movement of wildlife species big and small, so it's not a stretch to believe that any man-made construction will inevitably cause damage to the environment. However, that doesn't seem to be the case with solar farms. Not giving off greenhouse emissions and requiring minimal water usage is brilliant in and of itself, but the fact that solar farms sometimes help endangered species is a proverbial cherry on top.

Believe it or not, if approached with just a tiny bit of care, a solar farm can both protect insect species in the area and help pollination. Researchers from Argonne National Laboratory closely studied two Minnesota solar farms, both of which were located on retired agricultural land and restored with native wildflowers and grasses. After five years of careful and consistent measurement, the research team confirmed significant growth in flowers and native plants, while beneficial insect species, including bees, butterflies, wasps, and hornets, also became more abundant. In fact, the critter numbers tripled, particularly benefiting the bees, which grew by 20-fold in number.