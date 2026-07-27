5 Things You Probably Didn't Know Your Nvidia GPU Could Do
So, you've bought a new powerhouse of an Nvidia graphics card and tried it out in "Cyberpunk 2077" and that insane modlist for "Skyrim." You've tweaked the most important Nvidia App settings and debloated your Windows 11 for the best performance in Xbox Mode for ridiculous frame rates in 1440p or 4K. But did you know your new Nvidia GPU's best baked-in features go beyond just running your games?
Graphics processing units have evolved far beyond being mere polygon pushers. Modern silicon contains specialized Tensor Cores dedicated to machine learning tasks, dedicated hardware encoders, and complex signal processing blocks that completely transform how users consume media, record audio, and operate their PCs in general. Need to upscale a poor-quality web stream, turn a noisy room into a solid streaming spot, use AI assistance features for help in games, or boost your framerates for 4K gaming in virtually every game? Great news, that new or existing GPU is already equipped to do the heavy lifting.
There's a full Nvidia software ecosystem to explore that plenty of users (myself included, until I did my research) didn't realize was there. These features can unlock some solid productivity upgrades and enhanced media playback functionality without spending extra money on hardware upgrades. Here are five things users probably didn't realize their Nvidia GPU can do right now.
Automatically upscale blurry web videos and inject HDR
Users can use RTX Video Super Resolution to improve visual playback quality using machine learning for websites such as YouTube and Twitch. Nvidia developed this functionality to clean up low-resolution video streams in real time within Chromium-based web browsers like Google Chrome and Microsoft Edge, as well as Mozilla Firefox and VLC media player. The feature uses an Nvidia graphics card's Tensor Cores to eliminate ugly compression artifacts and sharpen fuzzy 720p or 1080p footage into crisp 4K imagery. This technology analyzes surrounding pixels to construct missing visual detail while actively removing ringing and blockiness.
Building on top of spatial upscaling, RTX Video HDR uses AI models to convert standard dynamic range video streams into high dynamic range content on HDR-compatible displays. This means legacy videos filmed long before HDR displays became the standard can now feature vivid highlights and deeper shadow detail automatically on Chromium-based browsers, Firefox, and VLC. It's easy to get running, too; just turn on Windows HDR and toggle it within the Nvidia App or Nvidia Control Panel settings, and supported video players will enhance a video's presentation in real time without requiring video editing experience or manual color grading knowledge. Re-grading and upscaling used to be a feature locked to the studio or copyright holder, which would then be released as special editions, so this technology is definitely a step in the right direction.
Nvidia Broadcast turns your standard microphone and webcam into a studio
Content creators, remote workers, and gamers don't necessarily need to spend hundreds of dollars on acoustic treatment or professional camera gear to achieve studio-quality audio and video if they use an Nvidia GPU. Through the Nvidia Broadcast app, a user's Nvidia graphics card uses AI to process incoming microphone and webcam feed in real time and removes persistent background sounds, such as mechanical keyboard clicking, loud air conditioners, or barking dogs, without muffling the natural tone of the user's voice. It also features room echo removal to cancel out reverberation caused by hard floors and untreated walls, which would otherwise be a costly endeavor, depending on room size and the amount of acoustic panels or foam needed.
Visually, Nvidia Broadcast uses the GPU's Tensor Cores to deliver virtual background replacements, auto-framing tracking, and video noise removal for low-light webcams on desktop setups and compatible laptop cameras. One of its coolest tools is the Eye Contact feature, which uses synthetic gaze estimation to make it look as though users are looking directly into the camera lens when reading notes or glancing at another monitor. It's a subtle adjustment to keep streams and video calls engaging without forcing users to memorize presentation or video talking points and scripts.
An AI gaming companion that analyzes on-screen action to help you play
AI is expanding beyond desktop chatbots and entering interactive gaming environments. While Xbox is removing Copilot functionality from the Xbox experience overall, Nvidia is pushing Project G-Assist. It acts as an intelligent assistant capable of understanding gameplay, hardware performance, and complex game mechanics. Instead of hitting the Windows button to check a guide on crafting recipes or optimal graphics tweaks, players can prompt the AI to examine on-screen visuals and offer tailored advice based on real-time game telemetry.
While the technology holds promise, the first hands-on evaluations highlight the unpredictable nature of early software prototypes. Last year, PC Gamer conducted hands-on testing on version 0.1 of G-Assist, noting that while it occasionally provided helpful hints, it also suffered from early build glitches. Project G-Assist inexplicably advised rolling back GPU drivers to older versions and insisted they were not running a game while actively playing one.
Of course, this was a 0.1 release that wasn't intended to be in consumers' hands. There have been five version updates since, with users being able to enable Project G-Assist from the Nvidia App settings, and use it to optimize hardware for specific game titles, run diagnostics, and research notes online without minimizing the game, and more. While there's a lot more work to do in terms of fine-tuning Project G-Assist, it's laying down the groundwork for real-time strategic support that will benefit gamers worldwide.
Force DLSS and frame generation in unsupported titles
Deep Learning Super Sampling, commonly known as DLSS, has revolutionized how PC titles handle graphics by rendering scenes at lower native resolutions and using artificial intelligence to reconstruct sharper images and thus improve framerates. However, some older and indie game releases still often lack native DLSS integration from developers. Recent software updates from Nvidia directly address that, allowing owners of Nvidia GeForce RTX 40 Series and up to manually override game profiles and force advanced scaling techniques directly through graphics driver software, rather than waiting for developers to update legacy games. This handy functionality is great for higher frame rates and sharper texture resolutions, and testers have been able to force frame generation into unsupported software, recording performance jumps as high as 44% in initial tests on RTX 40-Series cards.
I'm using the latest AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) on my AMD Radeon 9070 XT GPU and DLSS 4.5 frame generation on an Nvidia GeForce RTX 5080 while trying out third-party software such as Lossless Scaling on the fly. Personally, I think Nvidia has the edge when it comes to Frame Generation due to fewer artifacts during fast-paced gameplay. However, I'm also biased since the RTX 5080 has more horsepower than a 9070 XT.
The Nvidia App consolidates control panel settings without logging in
I remember the days of juggling multiple Nvidia programs to access different features, with the main hub being a right-click to enter the Nvidia Control Panel. Some still use Control Panel, and I can see why if, like me, they've grown up with it. But instead of using the bloated GeForce Experience in conjunction with Control Panel, the Nvidia App has successfully consolidated almost everything most Nvidia graphics card users need within one responsive desktop client — from display settings to driver management to recording overlays. The software runs significantly faster than previous tools while eliminating one of the most frustrating pain points for PC gamers: mandatory account logins just to update display drivers.
This unified experience gives players refined control over game performance, including global and per-game DLSS overrides, custom color filter tuning, shader cache options, and an automatic overclock feature for those of us who are too nervous to do it ourselves. It's a central hub where gamers can configure game profiles without navigating outdated legacy menus. It's hard to think that Nvidia wouldn't even be around today if it weren't for the Head of Sega investing $5 million in the GPU firm during the Dreamcast days.