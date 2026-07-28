Google Maps Is Tracking More Than Just Your Location Data

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Google Maps remains one of the most used navigation apps globally, with over 2 billion active monthly users. Whether you are navigating, searching for nearby restaurants, or looking up reviews, Google Maps is often the first app you open. One of the main reasons behind Google Maps' popularity is it's preinstalled on Android devices. And provided the app does a good job, users never bother exploring available Google Maps alternatives. That's where the problem starts. Many people believe Google Maps simply needs access to their location to provide real-time navigation. But in reality, Google Maps collects much more data.

Besides tracking your location, Google Maps collects personal details, such as your name, phone number, and email address. The list goes on, and may include details like payment information, saved contacts, text messages, search history, device ID, diagnostic data, browsing history, and how you interact with Google Maps. This data, along with information collected through Google Chrome (change these settings to protect your privacy), Google Search, Gmail, and YouTube, is then used for advertising and sometimes reaches data brokers.

While most of this data collection does little to benefit the end user, some of it can be useful. For instance, Timeline in Google Maps can help you quickly find out where you were on a particular day a month or year ago. At the same time, it can feel invasive to anyone who doesn't want a service to store this kind of sensitive information.