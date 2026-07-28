Your Google Maps Edits Aren't Always Private - Here's Why

Private labels are markers you can add to Google Maps that only you can see. This is particularly useful if you want to mark a location that you frequently visit, such as a friend's address, but don't want it to be publicly viewable.

To add a private label to a location, sign into Google Maps on your mobile device or desktop, search for the address you want to add a label to, and select "Add a label" from the listing information — on mobile, the button is on the same row as the "Directions" option, and on desktop, it's on the left. Don't confuse adding a label with the "Save" button (label icon), used to make Google Maps lists. This then brings up a text box into which you can enter a place name, like "Sally's House." This place name will appear on your map, in your search suggestions, and in Google Photos, but not to anyone else.

However, while this label is private, text under the "Add a label" text box warns that "personal places will be used across Google products, for personalized recommendations and for more useful ads." In addition, if you select "Add a missing place" instead, or select "Suggest edits" under the listing information, the information and location you submit will become public if accepted by Google, as they are technically contributions — and there's no way to cancel a pending addition or edit, only to mark a location as "non-existent" once live. So, avoid including any personal information, such as full names and phone numbers, in your label, edits, or suggestions.