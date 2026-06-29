14 Essential Travel Apps You Need To Install In 2026

If you're traveling to any country where English isn't the predominant language, then interacting with locals and trying to read signs or menus will be nothing short of a royal pain. Instead of dealing with the awkwardness that arises from trying to repeat the same English phrases to no avail, you're better off using Google Translate to take care of these woes. As long as you have a reliable internet connection or have prudently downloaded the local language before heading out, communication should be a breeze. All you need to do is write down the query you have in mind, and Google Translate will automatically pen out a local translation that you can show to a local you're struggling to interact with.

On top of this, there are several other cool things the Google Translate app can do. By linking your camera to this app, you can point your phone at any written text to get instant translations, which is helpful when you're trying to sample the local cuisine but can't read what's written on the menu.

You can also use this app to instantly translate conversations, although keep in mind that speech-to-text can always be a bit wonky. Most apps have exhibited issues with trying to interpret local accents, and Google Translate is no exception. Finally, there's a Practice mode launched in beta that you can use before traveling to improve your verbal skills in the local language. As of right now, only four languages — French, German, Portuguese, and Spanish — are supported for English speakers, but it's a given that more languages will be added if this feature proves a hit with users.