The Two-Digit Code You Should Always Check On Outdoor TVs

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It's not uncommon for devices like Bluetooth speakers to have an ingress protection rating. This is a two-digit code that starts with "IP," like IP55 for example, and one that should always be checked on outdoor TVs. The first number represents a product's dust and dirt resistance, measured on a scale between 1 and 6, and the second digit refers to liquid resistance, which is measured from 1 to 8. In both cases, higher numbers indicate higher resistance.

Finding an IP rating on, say, the best OLED TVs you can buy, however, is less common as they're generally not designed to be used outdoors. That said, TVs you should use outside will have IP ratings. If you're planning on mounting your outdoor set under some kind of cover, look for at least an IP56-rated TV. This ensures your outdoor screen can handle a dusty environment and that it's protected from powerful blasts of water.

Those of us living in rainy states like Florida and dusty environs like Arizona need more than just an IP-rated thumbs-up however; we need real-life insight. Like the Homeowners Reddit thread, where users say that Sylvox makes outdoor TVs that consistently stand up against wet, stormy summers in Texas. Home theater Redditors note that in dusty locales like Phoenix, Arizona, it's not so much the particle intrusion you need to worry about, but the constant fluctuations in temperature. This is where the importance of an IP rating comes into play.