Background Notifications Can Have A Big Effect On Your Smartwatch Battery

So, you're excited to put on your new smartwatch and get going with your regular daily activities. But then you realize the battery is depleting much faster than the specs indicate it should, or even more quickly than other users have noted in real-world scenarios. What's going on? Is something wrong with the wearable, or is there something you're doing that's draining the battery faster than it should be? There are lots of tips to help extend the life of your smartwatch battery, from Samsung models to Apple Watches. And one of them includes eliminating unnecessary background notifications.

Even when you're not actively looking at your smartwatch or fiddling with it to check your daily activity, start a workout, pay for an item, or navigate using a built-in maps app, it's performing various background actions relating to the apps you use. It could be reminder alerts, continuous health metric tracking, and the device receiving other notifications from your connected phone. Background notifications in particular are a bigger drain on a smartwatch battery than you might realize.