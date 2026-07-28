What Happens To Your iPad If You Skip Updates?

Apple's iPad was an instant hit when the company launched the first one back in 2010. For starters, it looked pretty darn cool, designed as it was to resemble a slim slab of glass. With little effort required beyond tapping and swiping, it was also the perfect tool for viewing photos and videos, playing games, browsing the web, listening to music, and sending quick emails. Essentially, it was less intimidating than, say, a laptop, and proved popular with casual users who had never really taken to PCs, though seasoned tech enthusiasts curious about the potential of this new type of device also jumped on board.

For those keen on having the simplest possible experience with an iPad, perhaps the only mildly bothersome aspect is the prompts to update the device's operating system. You can, of course, let the iPad handle updates in the background, but many users stick to manual updates because they want to know what's changing. Others simply ignore the prompts, but generally it's best to keep the device up to date.

Updates come in various forms. The smaller ones can actually be the most important, fixing newly discovered security issues or bugs, while the biggest downloads arrive as new versions of iPadOS, transforming how your iPad looks and works. It's possible to skip both types, and for the most part, your iPad will continue to operate as normal. But you'd be wise to at least install the smaller security updates so that your device is properly protected against known exploits and malware.