This Twisty Netflix K-Drama Starring Oldboy's Choi Min-Sik Deserves Its Due

It seems like the more mind-bending and wild movies and TV shows South Korea produces, the more the country doubles down on them, trying to top what came before. It's not like they were ever in short supply — thanks in large part to Park Chan-wook, Kim Jee-woon, and many others — but since "Parasite" (which came after Bong Joon Ho's marvelous sci-fi monster flick) became the international poster boy for K-thrillers by winning the Best Picture Oscar in 2020, the genre has been flourishing. Netflix's latest psychological drama series, "Notes From the Last Row" is more proof of South Korea's astonishing prolificacy as far as captivating storytelling goes.

Starring national treasure Choi Min-sik ("Oldboy") and relative newcomer Choi Hyun-wook, the six-episode addictive miniseries (based on Juan Mayorga's Spanish play, "El Chico de la Ultima Fila") offers a fresh perspective among revenge stories by masterfully blurring the lines between reality and fiction. It follows university literature professor Heo Mun-oh (Min-sik), a once-promising novelist-turned-resigned teacher and bitter husband, who reluctantly becomes the mentor to one of his students, Lee Kang (Hyun-wook), an engineering prodigy with a hidden talent for wordsmithing.

Kang's stories seem to derive from his real life, which Mun-oh encourages through specific writing assignments, giving his protégé solid advice during the first few lessons, only to lose interest shortly after and begin doubting his judgment about whether the kid is truly worth his time. But when Kang's story takes a vicious turn after witnessing the murder of one of his real-life characters, the professor learns he has strong personal ties to the family his student has been writing about all along. Then, he becomes more invested than ever, even interfering with where the story might go.