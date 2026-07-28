What Is Amazon Prime For Young Adults, And Why Should Students Use It?
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When you're first starting out in the world, budgeting your finances can be tricky. Whether it's surviving college or figuring out how to be an adult on your own, saving money while you're young isn't always easy. Fortunately, some methods help, like finding free Android apps that can help save you money.
Amazon also offers a subscription for younger users that gives a solid discount on Amazon Prime, among some additional benefits. Known as Prime for Young Adults, those between the ages of 18-24 can get six months of Amazon Prime for free and then only pay 50% of the standard rate (with stipulations). Students over this age can also get this offer with the right credentials. Along with a free trial and subscription discount, users can also expect many of the typical benefits Prime offers, including Prime Video access, free delivery, and more. We'll take a look at the finer details, and we'll also tell you how to sign up for it.
With hidden Prime membership perks, this offer can be pretty appealing for those looking to save. With a Prime membership usually costing $14.99 a month or about $139 a year, the ability to save 50% on a subscription can be a good way to get free delivery on textbooks or take advantage of additional perks. Since it also comes with a subscription to Amazon streaming services, younger folks can even access some entertainment without paying for additional subscriptions.
How to sign up for Prime for Young Adults and who is eligible
Though students originally had Prime for Students to fall back on, Amazon has now transformed it into Prime for Young Adults. Something cool about this subscription is that users who already have a Prime subscription can switch to the Young Adult plan. Amazon will even update your plan automatically and give you a refund for any time that went unused. Those going this route still follow the same signup process.
To sign up for the offer, users just need to visit the Prime for Young Adults Amazon page and click the Join Prime for Young Adults button. Users will then choose their verification method, which can either be their age or their student status. Those going with age verification will need to show proof of their age, which can be an ID, driver's license, or passport. Students can sign up with their .edu email address, or they can prove their enrollment with an acceptance letter for the upcoming term or a student ID. Enter your credentials, select a payment method, and then click Join Prime for Young Adults to finish up.
Those enrolled as students get Prime for Young Adults for four years (or until school ends), and the account will automatically revert to a typical Prime membership. Those who sign up through their age will see their account switch when they hit 25. Though there are ways to share a regular Amazon Prime membership, Prime for Young Adults is limited to one user. Nonetheless, the offers available can make this appealing to young users.
The benefits of Prime for Young Adults
There are a variety of benefits to having Amazon Prime, including deals exclusive to Prime members, savings at certain Whole Foods Markets (and free same-day delivery on grocery orders over $25), and $0.10 per gallon in savings on gas at over 7,500 locations. There's also the classic free same-day, two-day, and Prime delivery options. However, a Prime for Young Adults subscription also has its own additional perks.
Along with the additional benefits a Prime account usually offers, young adults can also take advantage of certain limited-time offers, such as getting 5% cash back on certain qualifying items. For streaming options, users also get access to Amazon Music and Prime Video, and there are over 50 games available through the Amazon Luna cloud-gaming service. Prime for Young Adults members also get access to Prime Reading, which offers a library of eBooks, and there's also access to Amazon Photos for unlimited cloud storage for pictures (and 5GB for video). Be sure to check the details before signing up.
With the cost of everything seemingly always going up, there's a lot for young adults to take advantage of within this offer. The streaming services alone for less than $10 can already be a deal, but the cash back on select items can also be useful for those needing to save. Students should also be aware that there are other subscription discounts available to them, as saving when you're just getting a start in life is rarely a bad thing.