What Is Amazon Prime For Young Adults, And Why Should Students Use It?

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When you're first starting out in the world, budgeting your finances can be tricky. Whether it's surviving college or figuring out how to be an adult on your own, saving money while you're young isn't always easy. Fortunately, some methods help, like finding free Android apps that can help save you money.

Amazon also offers a subscription for younger users that gives a solid discount on Amazon Prime, among some additional benefits. Known as Prime for Young Adults, those between the ages of 18-24 can get six months of Amazon Prime for free and then only pay 50% of the standard rate (with stipulations). Students over this age can also get this offer with the right credentials. Along with a free trial and subscription discount, users can also expect many of the typical benefits Prime offers, including Prime Video access, free delivery, and more. We'll take a look at the finer details, and we'll also tell you how to sign up for it.

With hidden Prime membership perks, this offer can be pretty appealing for those looking to save. With a Prime membership usually costing $14.99 a month or about $139 a year, the ability to save 50% on a subscription can be a good way to get free delivery on textbooks or take advantage of additional perks. Since it also comes with a subscription to Amazon streaming services, younger folks can even access some entertainment without paying for additional subscriptions.