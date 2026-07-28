Underwater Internet Cables Are Doing Something Unexpected For Endangered Orcas

Underwater cables have been used for over 150 years to open up communications between continents, starting with the telegraph. They've been used for carrying internet data across the ocean since 1988, when the first internet cable (recently pulled from the ocean) was installed. These cables can be used for more than just their intended purposes, and scientists from the University of Washington are trying to use them to monitor whale movement and behavior in the hopes that the data can protect endangered orcas.

In October 2025, the UW researchers laid two kilometers of fiber optic cable in the Haro Strait (connecting Washington state to Canada) to show how distributed acoustic sensing (DAS) technology can be used to track marine mammals that use echolocation to navigate. DAS works by sending laser pulses through the wire that can pick up on and take measurements of vibrations, essentially turning the entire cable into a massive sensor.

While the tech was developed to detect issues within pipelines, scientists can use the real-time data DAS systems pick up to measure and precisely locate disturbances such as seismic activity or, in this case, whale movements. The UW team, led by oceanographer Dr. Shima Abadi, will monitor Southern Resident orcas in the area for two years. As Abadi told The Associated Press, the cables allow researchers to "know where the animals are and learn about their migration patterns."