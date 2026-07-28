Waze Might Know Your Location Even When You're Not Using The App

Waze sets itself apart as a navigation app by turning the often-dull task of commuting into an experience that's interactive and community-driven. Along with using the app to find the fastest routes, you can warn fellow drivers (and receive warnings) about upcoming issues on your route, like a rogue car part in your lane and even where sneaky police are hiding with a radar gun.

For roughly 140 million drivers each month, this app has become an indispensable co-pilot. Users like what Waze offers so much that they rarely second-guess the permissions they grant it when installing it. In fact, it feels like a simple trade: you get a faster commute and the app gets to know where you go each day. However, this trade-off is more lopsided than it appears.

All that crowdsourced magic doesn't happen by accident. It relies on an always-flowing stream of location data in order to work. And just like its corporate sibling, Google Maps, Waze can keep tabs on your exact coordinates long after you've parked your car and closed the app (although there are plenty of differences between Google Maps and Waze).

Depending on your smartphone's settings, Waze has the ability to run quietly in the background, logging your location and route history even when you aren't in your car. If you blindly clicked "Allow" when you first set up this app, you may have handed over the keys to your daily movements without realizing just how much information you're giving away.