5 Disadvantages Of Using Waze Over Google Maps Or Apple Maps

Google may own both Waze and Google Maps, but they couldn't be any different, even though navigation is the main feature of the two apps. In fact, Google Maps may be more similar to Apple Maps, Apple's own navigation app, which the iPhone maker created several years ago to reduce its reliance on Google. Both Google Maps and Apple Maps offer richer navigation experiences that go beyond turn-by-turn driving directions. Those two apps allow users to choose between various means of transport, including driving, public transit, and biking, and also offer navigation support for walking. The apps can also be used for discovery, allowing users to find places of interest around them or in a new city with relative ease. By comparison, Waze offers a more bare-bones navigation experience, with driving directions being the main feature in the app.

Even so, Waze remains a beloved app among Android and iPhone users, as it offers a unique approach to navigating. Waze relies on a community of users to speed up trips by showing real-time information about the route ahead. The incident reports feature allows the app to quickly reroute users to reduce the time spent in traffic. While both Google Maps and Apple Maps have added more Waze-like driving features over the years, Waze may still be a preferred option for some.

That said, relying only on Waze to meet all your navigation needs has several disadvantages, as the app lacks several key features that Google Maps and Apple Maps can offer, as we discuss below. Instead of using Waze exclusively, users might want to consider combining it with Google Maps and Apple Maps to avoid these limitations.