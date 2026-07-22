5 Disadvantages Of Using Waze Over Google Maps Or Apple Maps
Google may own both Waze and Google Maps, but they couldn't be any different, even though navigation is the main feature of the two apps. In fact, Google Maps may be more similar to Apple Maps, Apple's own navigation app, which the iPhone maker created several years ago to reduce its reliance on Google. Both Google Maps and Apple Maps offer richer navigation experiences that go beyond turn-by-turn driving directions. Those two apps allow users to choose between various means of transport, including driving, public transit, and biking, and also offer navigation support for walking. The apps can also be used for discovery, allowing users to find places of interest around them or in a new city with relative ease. By comparison, Waze offers a more bare-bones navigation experience, with driving directions being the main feature in the app.
Even so, Waze remains a beloved app among Android and iPhone users, as it offers a unique approach to navigating. Waze relies on a community of users to speed up trips by showing real-time information about the route ahead. The incident reports feature allows the app to quickly reroute users to reduce the time spent in traffic. While both Google Maps and Apple Maps have added more Waze-like driving features over the years, Waze may still be a preferred option for some.
That said, relying only on Waze to meet all your navigation needs has several disadvantages, as the app lacks several key features that Google Maps and Apple Maps can offer, as we discuss below. Instead of using Waze exclusively, users might want to consider combining it with Google Maps and Apple Maps to avoid these limitations.
Support for offline maps
Navigation apps require GPS access and an internet connection to offer driving directions and other types of navigation experiences. That shouldn't be a problem for users who have access to unlimited data plans, or for consumers who use the apps in their home countries. However, when a cellular connection isn't available, whether because it's metered or coverage is spotty, or because roaming charges make it expensive to use, apps like Waze aren't a suitable choice. Waze doesn't support offline maps, which means users can't download Waze maps when traveling abroad or to places with intermittent cellular connectivity.
Even if offline Waze navigation were available, Waze navigation in offline mode would sacrifice one of the app's main features: real-time traffic incident reports. Without an internet connection, a Waze user would not be able to see the updated incidents on the map or benefit from the faster rerouting that Waze can support. Google confirms this limitation in a support document, noting that while the app can be used anywhere in the world, it needs an active cellular connection and GPS support to function correctly.
Both Google Maps and Apple Maps support offline maps, which can be downloaded to iPhone and Android handsets before a user reaches a region where internet connectivity isn't guaranteed. While offline directions will lack access to real-time data, including incident reports, Google Maps can still provide users with driving directions in offline mode. Apple Maps may offer broader offline navigation options for iPhone users, as offline mode also supports navigation for public transit, walking, and cycling, features Google Maps does not currently offer offline. Apple Maps also supports estimated arrival times (ETA) and information about places of interest, including opening hours and ratings.
Public transport navigation
Waze doesn't support public transit partially because there is limited practical use for such a feature in a community-driven app. A driver can benefit from fast route adjustments related to newly reported incidents, but a passenger on a bus can't use the same information in Waze to alter the route. The bus will continue on its designated path regardless of how heavy the traffic is.
But public transit is a key element of daily life, with many users relying on buses, trams, and other methods to get from one place to another. Apps like Google Maps and Apple Maps support public transit options, allowing users to plan journeys using only public transportation. Google Maps is especially strong in this regard. The app will show updates in real time for various means of transportation, including how busy a service may be. The app may suggest which tram car has better seating or which metro car to board for a faster exit in some regions. Google Maps can also show buses and trams in real time on a map and will automatically handle the various legs of a journey. For example, you may have to change from a bus to a metro while traveling from point A to point B, and Google Maps provides details about each leg of the journey.
Apple Maps also supports public transit navigation, but the Apple Maps transit experience is not as feature-rich as Google Maps. iPhone users can expect real-time schedules and transit directions for various means of transportation, though these features aren't available in all regions. In any case, if you need information about traveling via public transport, Waze likely won't cut the mustard.
Walking and biking directions
Like public transit, walking and biking are important use cases for navigation apps, but Waze isn't equipped to assist with that. Instead, you'll need Google Maps or Apple Maps to plan trips that involve walking or cycling. Both apps can be used to navigate a city that you already know or explore a vacation destination. Google Maps and Apple Maps will show walking directions, offering users the quickest available route. The apps will also list obstacles, like stairs that you may have to climb on the way.
Google Maps also offers a Lens in Maps feature that brings augmented reality (AR) walking directions to the app. This feature can be used to find your way in a new city faster than by looking at the traditional 2D map (though a 3D walkthrough probably isn't for everyone). Apple Maps also offers AR walking directions similar to Google Maps and supports hiking routes and custom walking routes. Apple Maps can also be used in offline mode for walking and cycling, which can be helpful when visiting a different city where wireless signal or Wi-Fi access may not be reliable.
For biking, Google Maps can show cycling-friendly routes, with the biking layer displaying bike paths available in your region. The feature can help you plan your two-wheeled commutes at home or when traveling. Apple Maps also supports cycling directions, showing lanes and taking into account potential issues that can ruin the experience, including elevation and busy streets.
City exploration and discovery
Both Google Maps and Apple Maps have more detailed map presentations than Waze, which may be especially useful when walking or biking to a destination, as they allow the user to understand the street layout along their route. Waze offers a simpler design that caters to driving rather than city exploration. The app will show users points of interest that may be relevant to their route, like parking and EV charging stations. But you'll want to pick either Google Maps or Apple Maps if you're looking for specific information about a business or place you want to visit.
For example, you can search for the nearest coffee shop while visiting a new city directly in Google Maps. You can then navigate to that place by choosing your desired method, including walking or public transit. Similarly, you may look for a specific restaurant in your area to find more information about business hours and its current menu. User reviews, which can include imagery from the location, often come in handy. Apple Maps offers a similarly rich city exploration experience. You can search for points of interest, including trending attractions, read reviews, look at photos, and get contact information right inside the app.
Additionally, Google Maps and Apple Maps let you explore a city as if you were there with the help of street-level imagery. Google Maps has Street View, while Apple offers a Look Around feature. This type of view lets you understand the geography of a particular location and helps you get visual cues about a place you've never traveled to. For an even more advanced experience, Google's Immersive View and Apple's Flyover feature let users explore select destinations in 3D.
Community support and AI
The main reason why Waze caught on with so many people was the app's effectiveness in helping drivers respond to traffic incidents that can slow down their travels. But that sort of experience is only possible if there's a strong community of Waze users in your area to flag accidents, road construction, police presence, and other unexpected issues. Without that information, Waze can't offer real-time data. In turn, you will also have to contribute to Waze and help with incident reporting, whether it's spotting a new problem or confirming a previously highlighted issue that remains unresolved ... at least if you want to be a good citizen of the community.
But Google explains in a support document that Waze functionality may be limited if the community isn't large enough. That can be a disadvantage of using Waze instead of Google Maps or Apple Maps. Those two apps also offer incident reporting, which also relies on user input. However, even without live information about the route ahead, the apps can offer information about the expected traffic along the chosen route.
Google Maps has a big advantage over the other two apps in AI-assisted navigation features. Google Maps comes with Gemini integration, which can offer assistance during use, including navigation and incident reporting. Users can perform searches by asking the AI in natural language for information about places of interest along the way and instruct the AI to make changes to the route and control other apps while Google Maps is active. The Ask Maps feature can further help Google Maps users obtain information about places of interest and plan activities. Apple Maps doesn't yet have a similarly rich AI experience centered around Siri, but the product is always evolving.