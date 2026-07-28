What Does The Trident Symbol On A USB Port Mean?

There are many types of USB ports because the technology has undergone several upgrades over the years. You almost need a detailed guide to understand them all. Here's what every USB port type actually means, by the way. Generally, they're separated by capabilities and speeds, or bandwidth, with USB Type-C ports being the cream of the crop, at least for now. An easy way to tell them apart, besides looking at the color of the port — colors are used, too — is to look at the icon or symbol near each port or connector. The trident symbol, a three-prong icon, signals classic USB, and the rest are all iterations of that.

The trident or USB symbol is the universally accepted logo for the standard. Starting from a larger circle at the bottom, likely indicating a source port, a rudimentary wire diagram splits into three channels, each topped with a unique shape: circle, triangle, and square. The shapes represent the true versatility of the technology, as a myriad of devices rely on USB. By itself, the trident indicates the USB 2.0 standard — High Speed or Hi-Speed USB.

From there, the trident is effectively shown with small changes to help you discern the port generation. The trident with an "SS" is a SuperSpeed port, usually USB 3.0 or 3.1. The trident inside a battery icon tells you the port also supports Sleep-and-Charge or USB Power Delivery (PD) technology. Meanwhile, a trident with numbers tells you the port is a high-performance USB4 with the listed data transfer speeds, so 40 means up to 40Gbps transfer speeds. A lightning bolt icon indicates fast-charging support.