France's New Floating Wind Farm Just Went Live, And It's Not Just Generating Energy
In July 2026, energy company Ocean Winds announced that its Éoliennes Flottantes du Golfe du Lion (EFGL) floating offshore wind farm reached full power-generating capacity. It runs three 10 MW turbines about 10 miles off the coast of Occitanie in France. Offshore wind farms often have unusual effects on marine life, and though the EGFL installation is anchored to the ocean floor, it also houses a special addition aimed at revitalizing local fish populations. Ocean Winds, a joint venture between EDP Renewables and ENGIE, worked with ECOCEAN to install 32 Biohuts on one of the EFGL's floaters.
The add-ons are designed to replicate natural marine nursery habitats. They feature a steel cage filled with an oyster shell-based substrate that encourages development of the underwater food chain. An outer, empty cage offers protection for small fish from predators while feeding. This creation of a reef effect is the world's first nature-inclusive floating offshore wind farm, according to Ocean Winds. And unlike traditional artificial reefs that support diverse collections of marine life, these "reefs" aren't limited to the ocean floor.
Potential as deep as the ocean
While EFGL is France's second offshore wind farm — the first being the 25-MW Provence Grand Large — it's use of Biohuts arguably makes it more important. The floating design is noteworthy too, as it is ideal for locations that aren't suited to traditional turbine designs, specifically areas with deep coastal waters. According to Marc Hirt, Managing Director for France at Ocean Winds, these floating turbines open up new possibilities and "confirms the strategic role the Mediterranean can play in the next phase of offshore wind development."
Especially considering how these installations can be outfitted with magnetic chargers that let electric ships recharge wirelessly at sea. That would be quite the gamechanger for clean energy, as you could not only set up the farms in more locations, but also keep the service ships running smoothly. Of course, don't underestimate the potential benefits of the Biohut. Depending on how successfully they function on the EFGL wind farm, we could see more of what Ocean Winds calls "environmentally integrated practices" in future installations.