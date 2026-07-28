France's New Floating Wind Farm Just Went Live, And It's Not Just Generating Energy

While EFGL is France's second offshore wind farm — the first being the 25-MW Provence Grand Large — it's use of Biohuts arguably makes it more important. The floating design is noteworthy too, as it is ideal for locations that aren't suited to traditional turbine designs, specifically areas with deep coastal waters. According to Marc Hirt, Managing Director for France at Ocean Winds, these floating turbines open up new possibilities and "confirms the strategic role the Mediterranean can play in the next phase of offshore wind development."

Especially considering how these installations can be outfitted with magnetic chargers that let electric ships recharge wirelessly at sea. That would be quite the gamechanger for clean energy, as you could not only set up the farms in more locations, but also keep the service ships running smoothly. Of course, don't underestimate the potential benefits of the Biohut. Depending on how successfully they function on the EFGL wind farm, we could see more of what Ocean Winds calls "environmentally integrated practices" in future installations.