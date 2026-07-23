Tracking Your Online Orders Just Got A Lot Easier With Google Wallet

If you do any amount of online shopping, you already know the chaos of waiting for a delivery. You bounce between merchant websites and carrier tracking apps, all the while watching your inbox get increasingly cluttered with alerts that your package is one step closer to landing on your doorstep. And let's be honest, digging through a sea of promotional emails to find an elusive tracking number isn't any more exciting either. Thankfully, a new update to Google Wallet should help you completely eliminate that annoying headache.

Google has officially rolled out a feature for those in the U.S. that turns Google Wallet into a centralized hub for all your online orders. Instead of just acting as a digital storage space for things like credit cards and your virtual boarding passes, the app can now automatically pull detailed receipts, carrier tracking numbers, and live shipping statuses directly from your Gmail inbox.

It's a fantastic convenience, but as there so often is, Google has one big caveat you'll need to take into consideration. In order for this feature to work, you have to be comfortable granting Google permission to scan your inbox. You'll need to have both Smart features and personalization and Package tracking enabled in your Gmail settings. If you're deeply concerned about your data privacy, handing over this level of access might give you a little pause. However, if you're already deeply invested in Google's ecosystem, trusting the company to help streamline your shopping experience with things like this and Google Wallet's "Everything Else" feature probably makes sense.