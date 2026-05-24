13 Google Wallet Features (Besides Credit Cards) That Are Seriously Overlooked
Most people still think of Google Wallet as a glorified tap-to-pay tool, but that's outdated. Of course, it can replace your physical credit cards, but that's just the start of what Wallet can do for you. Over time, the app has evolved into a full digital hub for your everyday essentials. Besides credit cards, there are a lot of things you can add to your Google Wallet. It can replace your car keys, transit passes, and passports, among many other digital and physical items.
While the app can do so much, most Android users barely scratch the surface. If you're only using Google Wallet as a basic payment app, you're seriously underestimating one of Android's most useful tools. Some Wallet features can genuinely make your everyday life easier, while others feel futuristic enough to make your physical wallet look outdated, too. Here are 13 Google Wallet features that are seriously overlooked.
Keep boarding passes updated in real time
One of the most underrated Google Wallet features is the ability to store your boarding passes and see them automatically update with live flight information. Basically, you can turn your static QR codes into a live travel companion. On supported Android 16 devices, Google Wallet can automatically show real-time information such as take-off time, flight duration, gate changes, and estimated arrival time, directly on your lock screen or always-on display. You don't have to dig through the app or refresh your emails at the airport gate. All of your flight information is right there on your lock screen. It also shows you a progress bar so you can track the flight's progress.
This Google Wallet feature is very convenient for frequent flyers and hectic travel days. Imagine you're walking through an unfamiliar airport, already late for your connecting flight, and Google Wallet surfaces a gate change notification. How convenient is that? These real-time flight updates definitely reduce your flight stress and anxiety. Adding your boarding passes is pretty simple. All you have to do is hit the "Add to Google Wallet" button in your confirmation email, airline app, or website. You can also take a screenshot of the QR code and then choose "Add to Google Wallet" from the screenshot notification.
Store transit passes for tap-and-go commuting
If you live in a city with NFC-enabled transit, you may be able to ditch your physical transit card for buses and trains. In supported countries, Google Wallet allows you to store and use transit cards directly from your smartphone. This means you can tap your device at transit terminals without opening the app manually or searching for your physical cards. In many cases, NFC works even when your phone's display is off, making your peak-hour commuting much faster. It is one of those seriously overlooked Google Wallet features that sound simple until you start using it. If you're a frequent commuter, this can change your travel experience for good. You don't have to wait at ticket machines, carry multiple regional cards, or dig through your bags for physical cards.
It's worth knowing that Google Wallet also supports offline transit payments. This is helpful in subway stations and underground tunnels where the mobile signal is weak. Your commute won't suddenly fail just because you lost signal underground. Google Wallet works with all major networks like London's TfL, New York's MTA, and many others around the world.
Store loyalty cards, gift cards, and more
Most folks still carry multiple loyalty cards stuffed in their wallet or lying around in their bag. Grocery store card, coffee punch card, birthday gift card, and others. Besides your credit cards, Google Wallet can become a home for all your loyalty cards, gift cards, coffee reward balance, cinema membership, and more. This is where Google Wallet actually feels like a true replacement for your physical wallet. You no longer have to fumble for a physical card at the register while the line behind you continues to grow.
You can simply ask the cashier to scan the barcode from your Google Wallet. In case your gift card or loyalty card doesn't have a barcode, you can provide your membership number instead. To add your loyalty and gift cards, open the Google Wallet app, tap Add to Wallet, choose Loyalty/Gift card, and follow the on-screen prompts.
Things don't end there, either. Google Wallet can also digitize your physical gym pass and library cards. Basically, if any pass has a barcode or QR code, you can store it in Google Wallet. This means you can finally get rid of your faded library card or worn-out plastic gym tag. All you have to do is open the Google Wallet app, tap Add to Google Wallet, and take a photo of your pass. Google Wallet will identify the barcode and generate a digital version for you.
Keep your event tickets in one place
There's a different kind of stress that hits you when you're trying to find your event confirmation tickets in a sea of promotional emails just as the venue gates open and the crowd is desperate to get in. If you've also had this gut-wrenching experience of desperately searching for your tickets when the concert line starts to move, Google Wallet can fix this for you. The app allows you to store your tickets for events, concerts, theater shows, movies, and more, all in one place. Instead of relying on your screenshots, which can easily get lost in your ever-growing picture gallery, you can easily find your tickets in the Google Wallet, always ready to scan when you need them. This Google Wallet feature is a savior when you're going to a major live event. Large stadiums and packed arenas usually have poor connectivity, but you can still access your saved passes without an internet connection.
Google Wallet also supports passes on Wear OS smartwatches. If you own one, you can access your boarding passes, tickets, loyalty cards, gym memberships, and other supported credentials directly from your watch. Nothing beats the convenience of scanning your ticket from your watch while holding a drink and a jacket in your hand.
Auto-import passes from Gmail
How many times have you booked a flight or bought a concert ticket, received the confirmation email, and realized at the last moment that you forgot to save your tickets somewhere accessible? If you often find yourself in such situations, Google Wallet might be the solution for you. Google Wallet can pull eligible tickets and passes from Gmail confirmations and add them instantly. You don't have to add everything manually from your emails. This also means less chance of forgetting something important in your inbox. It's a subtle Google Wallet automation feature, but it makes sure that your important confirmation emails aren't lost in overloaded inboxes.
To allow Google Wallet to sync your passes automatically, you need to make sure to turn on the Smart features option in Gmail. To do that, navigate to your Google Wallet's settings, select Add Passes from Gmail, choose your email account, and check the box next to Smart features in the Gmail dialog that opens. Once you've done this, Wallet will automatically scan your emails for eligible passes contained in confirmation messages, then add them to your Wallet.
Add your digital IDs and driver's licenses
In select regions, Google Wallet allows you to add digital IDs and driver's licenses. This feature turns your phone into a backup for identity checks at participating TSA points. As of now, this feature won't replace physical identification checks everywhere, but it serves as a backup during travel. You don't need to carry all your physical IDs all the time. Of course, you will have your physical passport while traveling, but your physical wallet could be buried deep in your luggage. In such cases, having a digital ID available on your phone can make your situation less stressful.
This method of carrying your IDs also reduces some of the worry around security. Your digital ID stays secure and encrypted inside the Google Wallet, so no one can access your details without your authentication. Google Wallet also lets you review and consent to what data is shared when you present your digital ID. And, in case your phone gets stolen or lost, you can delete your digital ID with a remote data erase, reducing the likelihood that your personal information ends up in the hands of a bad actor.
Unlock your car with your phone
This is undoubtedly one of the coolest Wallet features that most Android users never touch. If you own a compatible vehicle with NFC or ultra-wideband support, you can turn your Google Wallet into a digital car key, allowing you to unlock, lock, and even start your vehicle directly from your smartphone rather than a traditional key fob. So next time you arrive at a parking lot with shopping bags in your hand, you don't need to dig your pockets for car keys. This feature only works with certain phones, including Pixel 6 or later, Samsung Galaxy S21 or later, and select models running at least Android 12. Likewise, Google Wallet digital car keys work only with certain newer models from manufacturers like BMW, Porsche, Volvo, Kia, Lexus, Toyota, and Mercedes-Benz, among others.
Some vehicles even allow sharing digital car keys with your friends and family. Instead of physically handing your car keys to your partner while you're at work, you can share digital car keys directly from your phone. Just open your Google Wallet, tap your digital car key, choose Share car key, and review details.
Store your hotel room keys
Physical hotel keys are easy to lose or damage (including demagnetizing), and they never seem to be where you remember putting them when you're trying to enter your room at 2 am. Thankfully, Google Wallet offers a cleaner alternative for participating properties. Specifically, you can add your hotel keys to your Wallet and then use your phone to securely unlock your room. You can also access other key-protected common areas like the gym, pool, and elevators during your stay. This means that you can finally say goodbye to those physical key cards, or at least use them less often. It's pretty straightforward to store your hotel room keys in Google Wallet: You usually just need to open the hotel's app or website, or go to the confirmation email, and tap the Add to Google Wallet button.
Once you've added the key, you can hold the back of your phone near the door's key card reader. Some properties may even allow you to use your digital keys without having to unlock your phone. To allow digital keys, Google Wallet utilizes NFC, the same technology used for tap to pay and many other features (including some on this list). Wallet-based keys are especially handy during business travel or family vacations when you're already managing boarding passes, ride-share apps, luggage, and never-ending meeting schedules.
Use stored student IDs for easier campus access
If you're a student, you frequently need your campus IDs to get into the dorm, check out at libraries, swipe at dining spaces, enter an event, and participate in many other activities. Google Wallet can help you do all of these from your phone, as it supports student IDs for participating universities. If your school supports digital student IDs in Google Wallet, you can sign in to your school account, tap Add to Google Wallet or Save to Google Pay, and follow the on-screen instructions. Just make sure your phone runs Android 9 or newer and that you've enabled NFC. After that, you can use your phone just like your physical campus card, and you can also use your digital student ID across Google services. To enable this, you must turn on the "Use ID card across Google" setting in the Google Wallet app. This is one of the most practical Google Wallet features because it combines identification and daily campus convenience in one place.
For corporate employees, Google Wallet also supports NFC-based personnel badges. This allows employees to tap their phones at building access points, turnstiles, and secured doors without a physical credential.
Keep your health passes within easy reach
During the pandemic, digital vaccine cards became a convenience for travel. Google Wallet also offers a similar feature, but it goes beyond COVID-19 vaccine records. Your Wallet can become a home for all your health passes, such as vaccination records, COVID-19 test records, and insurance cards. These health documents will always be in your reach, and you don't have to carry any physical paperwork. Also, who remembers to carry all their health docs all the time? To add your vaccine card or test record, your phone must be running at least Android 9 and have Play Protect enabled. If you've got a compatible device, open the app, website, or text you've got from your health provider. Then, you have to find your info, tap Add to Google Wallet, agree to the terms and conditions, and follow the on-screen prompts.
For security and safety reasons, Google stores your health passes as private passes. All of the data is encrypted and saved only on your device. Also, your health cards will have a special "Private Pass" label and require authentication like a fingerprint or device PIN to access them. This means your sensitive medical information isn't sitting openly inside the app.
Display relevant passes automatically with nearby pass notifications
This is one of the smartest features of Google Wallet. While most wallet apps, like Samsung Wallet and Apple Wallet, allow you to save your cards and keys, Google Wallet goes a step further by surfacing the right pass at the right moment. Nearby pass notifications give you location-based alerts that pop up relevant passes when you're near a specific location. This applies to all your saved credentials, like boarding passes and event tickets. For instance, you may see your event tickets when you're about to reach the venue, while your boarding passes can show up near airports. You can simply tap on the notification, and it will take you directly to your passes.
Google started rolling out this Wallet feature in late 2025 as an optional setting. You can choose which passes can send you notifications. Open the Wallet app, go to the pass, tap the three dots, and turn on the option to get notifications. When you turn on this feature, you never have to search for your passes manually.
Manage your child's payments and passes
Want to teach your kids about money and monitor their spending in real time? Then you need to know about this Google Wallet feature. With Family Link, Google allows parents to control how their child uses Google Wallet. Only parents can add a credit card or debit card to their child's phone. Kids can securely tap to pay in stores, but supervised accounts (and Google Wallet for Kids) don't allow online shopping or in-app purchases. Parents will receive notifications for all the activity. Therefore, you no longer have to worry about those secret in-app purchases that your kid does.
Kids can also keep supported passes in one single place. They can pay for lunch at school, tap their library card at the library, and store their gift card from grandma, all in one app that you, as a parent, can control. It's an incredible feature for parents who don't want to give an unsupervised credit card to their children, while giving them some financial independence. When you want, you can remove payment cards and pass access using the Google Family Link app.
Access passes offline with enhanced security protocols
One of the biggest overlooked aspects of Google Wallet is how well most of its functions work without an internet connection. You can make contactless payments and use your transit cards even when your phone has no connectivity. Your digital IDs, hotel keys, car keys, and health passes will also work offline. You cannot see the latest information about your stored passes and cards, but you can still use them without any issues. Google Wallet's offline functionality makes sure that you aren't stranded when connectivity disappears. This is very common when you're in subway tunnels or large stadiums.
Google also applies multiple security systems to cards and passes stored in the Wallet. When you tap to pay, your actual card number is not sent to the merchant. Instead, Google creates a unique, encrypted digital token during the transaction. So even if a retailer later suffers a data breach, your actual card information remains safe. Google requires device authentication, such as biometrics or a PIN, for sensitive credentials like your digital IDs, and for many car keys, as well. Thanks to the Find My Device integration on Android, you can remotely wipe Google Wallet passes if your phone ever gets lost or stolen.