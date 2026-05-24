13 Google Wallet Features (Besides Credit Cards) That Are Seriously Overlooked

Most people still think of Google Wallet as a glorified tap-to-pay tool, but that's outdated. Of course, it can replace your physical credit cards, but that's just the start of what Wallet can do for you. Over time, the app has evolved into a full digital hub for your everyday essentials. Besides credit cards, there are a lot of things you can add to your Google Wallet. It can replace your car keys, transit passes, and passports, among many other digital and physical items.

While the app can do so much, most Android users barely scratch the surface. If you're only using Google Wallet as a basic payment app, you're seriously underestimating one of Android's most useful tools. Some Wallet features can genuinely make your everyday life easier, while others feel futuristic enough to make your physical wallet look outdated, too. Here are 13 Google Wallet features that are seriously overlooked.