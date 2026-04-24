Google Wallet's Lock Screen Update Is Really Convenient For Frequent Flyers

If you fly or travel a lot, you're going to love the new feature Google Wallet is rolling out. A new lock screen element has been added that allows you to see your flight status, and it uses the same Live Updates functionality that helped Android 16 bring a major improvement to Google Maps. This means you can see information like destination airports, departure location, estimated arrival times, and a current progress bar — it even updates as the plane travels. This release tracks a previous promise Google made to add Live Updates to its Wallet app, noting it would soon share information about flights, train trips, and live events, as reported by 9to5Google.

As long as you're running Android 16 or above and your apps are up to date, the new feature should be available to you after adding an upcoming flight to Google Wallet — essentially by adding your boarding pass. This should make it easier to keep track of your flight info, and it may also allow you to leave physical copies of your boarding pass in a bag. If the airport supports it, you can easily scan the information saved in Google Wallet instead.

This comes after Android's March 2026 update brought a huge usability feature that lets you sync Wi-Fi credentials across devices for easier connectivity. Google seems to be focused on adding quality-of-life improvements to Android lately, and the new Google Wallet widget will definitely fit that category if you're a frequent flyer.