Google Wallet's Lock Screen Update Is Really Convenient For Frequent Flyers
If you fly or travel a lot, you're going to love the new feature Google Wallet is rolling out. A new lock screen element has been added that allows you to see your flight status, and it uses the same Live Updates functionality that helped Android 16 bring a major improvement to Google Maps. This means you can see information like destination airports, departure location, estimated arrival times, and a current progress bar — it even updates as the plane travels. This release tracks a previous promise Google made to add Live Updates to its Wallet app, noting it would soon share information about flights, train trips, and live events, as reported by 9to5Google.
As long as you're running Android 16 or above and your apps are up to date, the new feature should be available to you after adding an upcoming flight to Google Wallet — essentially by adding your boarding pass. This should make it easier to keep track of your flight info, and it may also allow you to leave physical copies of your boarding pass in a bag. If the airport supports it, you can easily scan the information saved in Google Wallet instead.
This comes after Android's March 2026 update brought a huge usability feature that lets you sync Wi-Fi credentials across devices for easier connectivity. Google seems to be focused on adding quality-of-life improvements to Android lately, and the new Google Wallet widget will definitely fit that category if you're a frequent flyer.
Google Wallet already supported boarding passes, but Live Updates supercharges them
It's actually been possible to upload your boarding pass to Google Wallet for some time, which would then send you push notifications about important alerts. For example, if boarding times were updated or changed, a notification would come through. A persistent notification would also appear that offered a quick way to pull up the QR code for your boarding pass when you needed it at the gate.
Google Wallet's new Live Updates widget for your lock screen now shows up after you add your boarding pass, in line with the other notifications and information, to give you real-time updates on your flight. It will be visible on both your lock screen and always-on display (if your phone has the feature), as long as the device is running Android 16 or above.
New updates like this take a while to roll out to devices, even with Google announcing them much earlier. This is because Google uses a phased rollout model where it starts releasing an update to a limited number of users, then gradually expands access if no major problems occur during the rollout. There is a way to access Android updates early on a Google Pixel phone, if you want to try them before a major release. For the most part, however, you have to wait until the rollout is widespread, which will be the case with these new Google Wallet features.