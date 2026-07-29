Samsung Galaxy Vs. OnePlus Phone Cameras: Which Is The Best For Amateur Photographers

Phone cameras have come a long way since Samsung released the SCH-V200 in South Korea and Sanyo and Sprint released the SCP-5300 in the US. Modern smartphones all feature a camera to take photos and shoot videos. Since 2000, Samsung has improved its line of phones, and its Samsung Galaxy models offer impressive cameras for the amateur photographer, but so does OnePlus.

Both OnePlus and Samsung offer several smartphone models with different cameras, but comparisons here will be for the Galaxy S26 Ultra and OnePlus 15. They are similar phones with a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor and up to 16GB of RAM. They share a nearly identically sized AMOLED screen, but Samsung's includes a QHD+ display at 120 Hz, and the OnePlus has 165 Hz screen. Where they differ is their camera. The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra includes a 200MP wide AF OIS, 10MP telephoto rear camera, and a 12MP wide AF front camera. The OnePlus has a 50MP main camera, 50MP ultrawide camera, 50MP telephoto rear camera, and a 32MP front camera. Even photos posted to Reddit from both include comments stating the OnePlus 15 offers better quality photos, making it a better choice for amateur photographers.

It makes even more sense when you consider the price of both phones. Samsung's Galaxy S26 Ultra is priced from $1,299.99, depending on storage. The OnePlus 15 starts at $899.99, again, depending on storage, but you may find a few disadvantages of OnePlus phones.