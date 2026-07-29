Samsung Galaxy Vs. OnePlus Phone Cameras: Which Is The Best For Amateur Photographers
Phone cameras have come a long way since Samsung released the SCH-V200 in South Korea and Sanyo and Sprint released the SCP-5300 in the US. Modern smartphones all feature a camera to take photos and shoot videos. Since 2000, Samsung has improved its line of phones, and its Samsung Galaxy models offer impressive cameras for the amateur photographer, but so does OnePlus.
Both OnePlus and Samsung offer several smartphone models with different cameras, but comparisons here will be for the Galaxy S26 Ultra and OnePlus 15. They are similar phones with a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor and up to 16GB of RAM. They share a nearly identically sized AMOLED screen, but Samsung's includes a QHD+ display at 120 Hz, and the OnePlus has 165 Hz screen. Where they differ is their camera. The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra includes a 200MP wide AF OIS, 10MP telephoto rear camera, and a 12MP wide AF front camera. The OnePlus has a 50MP main camera, 50MP ultrawide camera, 50MP telephoto rear camera, and a 32MP front camera. Even photos posted to Reddit from both include comments stating the OnePlus 15 offers better quality photos, making it a better choice for amateur photographers.
It makes even more sense when you consider the price of both phones. Samsung's Galaxy S26 Ultra is priced from $1,299.99, depending on storage. The OnePlus 15 starts at $899.99, again, depending on storage, but you may find a few disadvantages of OnePlus phones.
Samsung Galaxy phone cameras
The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is available with three storage options. If you want to really show off your amateur photography skills, it may be best to consider the 256GB version so the phone is capable of holding more photos without you having to delete them to clear up space for future pictures.
Amazon reviews rate the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra as a pretty good phone. Out of more than 1,600 reviews, 86% of them are rated five stars. The camera is listed as good, but one reviewer on Amazon says they aren't 100% satisfied with the camera quality. It also depends on which model you get, as there is the Samsung Galaxy S26+ and the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra. The Ultra has a camera with more features, but the S26+ is cheaper, depending on storage options and where you plan to buy it.
Reddit users note that the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra hasn't really changed the camera in the last few years. It's ranked as number 18 on DxOMark's list of smartphones as of July 2026 by camera score. Owners say its image quality in Portrait Mode isn't nearly as good as competitors, nor does it work well for low-lit scenes where its autofocus can struggle, leading to less detail. The same Reddit thread featured a comment saying the phone wasn't worth the price. However, Samsung's new Galaxy camera experience may help fix your worst pictures.
OnePlus phone cameras
The OnePlus 15 has undergone changes to the camera that make it stand out from previous models. There are two versions of the OnePlus phone, with the company making a OnePlus 15 model and a OnePlus 15R model. However, if you want to become an amateur photographer, there is an option between the two that may serve you better.
Both are nearly identical in every possible way except when it comes to the camera. The OnePlus 15 includes several additional zoom options for the camera, allowing more freedom and creative control, whereas the OnePlus15R does not include optical zooms. The OnePlus 15 model is also more expensive than the 15R, so keep that in mind when making a decision. It is important to note that the price also depends on where you buy it and what storage you get.
Samsung may be the more popular brand and name, but OnePlus' newer model phones may take the cake when it comes to amateur photography. If you're wanting to try your hand at being an amateur photographer, the OnePlus 15 includes a pretty good camera for taking stunning photos, plus it's cheaper. Then again, you could wait for some new products Samsung is expected to announce in 2026 to see if they offer a better camera.