8 New Products Samsung Is Expected To Announce In 2026
From its Galaxy S26 series and the newer Galaxy A-series phones to its 2026 TV lineup and next-generation Odyssey and ViewFinity monitors, Samsung has already launched several new products in 2026. The company has also introduced the new Galaxy Buds 4 series, the Freestyle+ projector, and the Galaxy Book 6 series of laptops. However, this South Korean tech giant is far from done, and is expected to unveil several more devices in the coming weeks and months.
While some of the upcoming devices will likely remain a mystery until they are actually announced, many have been a part of leaks, rumors, and official sneak peeks. Some of the company's mobile devices that typically see a new generation each year will also almost definitely see an upgraded version in 2026. This gives us a fair idea of what to expect from the company over the rest of the year. However, remember there is always a chance that the company might change its product roadmap to delay or scrap some of the expected devices.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8, Z Flip 8, and Z Fold Wide
In line with previous years, Samsung is expected to announce new foldables in the form of the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Z Flip 8 this year. Both phones have already been part of several leaks, which indicate that the Galaxy Z Flip 8 will be thinner than its predecessor, use the Exynos 2600 System on a Chip (SoC), and keep the same camera hardware. The Flip 8's hinge is also rumored to be lighter, and Android Headlines reports that the Fold 8 will be thicker, have an upgraded ultrawide shooter, and pack a 5,000 milliampere-hour (mAh) battery.
Samsung is planning to host its next Galaxy Unpacked event on July 22 in London, where it's likely to introduce the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Flip 8. In addition to the Fold and Flip models, a third wide model is also expected. It will have an even more expansive screen than the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and might carry the Galaxy Z Fold Wide moniker. The phone is said to have an inner 7.6-inch display, a 4,800 mAh battery, and dual 50-megapixel cameras.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 9 and Watch Ultra 2
Besides the new foldables, the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event will very likely see the announcements of the company's new smartwatches. In addition to the Galaxy Watch 9 and Galaxy Watch 9 Classic, which are likely to succeed the Galaxy Watch 8 and the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic, Samsung is reportedly finally bringing out the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2. The original Galaxy Watch Ultra didn't get a successor in 2025, making the 2026 model pretty important, as it will directly compete with Apple's rugged Watch Ultra 3 and the Ultra 4, which is expected to arrive alongside the iPhone 18 lineup in September. Samsung has already teased these smartwatches in its June announcement of four new AI-assisted features coming to the Galaxy Watch lineup.
Not a lot is known about the new Samsung smartwatches, except for the rumored battery upgrades and charging information. The Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 is said to carry a bigger 784 mAh battery, and the Galaxy Watch 9 40-millimeter and 44-millimeter variants are expected to pack 382 mAh and 435 mAh batteries, respectively. The Watch 9 and Watch Ultra 2 have also appeared in the FCC, as spotted by Android Authority and China's CMIIT databases following their certification. While these certifications didn't reveal much, they did show both smartwatches supporting 10-watt wired charging, which is in line with their predecessors. Notably, though, the Watch 9 Classic has been absent from these regulatory body databases so far, which seems to suggest a possibility that Samsung might be planning to ditch the Classic model in 2026 or delay its launch for some reason.
Samsung Galaxy Glasses
If the Korean business publication Seoul Economic Daily is to be believed, the July Galaxy Unpacked event could also see the official introduction of Samsung's first smart glasses. While the final branding of these spectacles is unclear at the moment, they are being referred to as Galaxy Glasses. The existence of these smart glasses is not exactly a mystery, as the company officially showed these off during the 2026 Google I/O developer conference, in conjunction with Google, as its first intelligent eyewear. Samsung also touted its partnership with Gentle Monster and Warby Parker and revealed two styles.
According to Samsung, these glasses would work as a companion device to your phone, use Google's Android XR on the Google platform and Gemini AI, and support voice interactions. Some of the claimed use cases include asking for navigation directions, ordering food and other goods to pick up on the way, adding events to a calendar, and real-time audio translation. Additionally, the official promotional pictures for these two styles have already revealed the presence of built-in cameras, likely for capturing pictures and videos. Samsung has said that these intelligent eyewear products will go on sale sometime this fall in select markets.
Samsung Galaxy S26 FE
Although Samsung has already launched its Galaxy S26 lineup, it's expected to unveil the more affordable Galaxy S26 FE phone in the coming months. If the release timeline for its predecessors is any indication, the Galaxy S26 FE might launch in September 2026. The first alleged live shots of the phone recently surfaced on the Wireless Power Consortium (WPC) website. While WPC was quick to remove them, they remain visible in the Wayback Machine's archived pages. The live shots revealed that the phone will have the rear camera island design similar to the other phones in the S26 lineup, but the rest of the design is reminiscent of the Galaxy S25 FE.
The S26 FE was also reportedly spotted in the Geekbench database a few months ago, and the listing suggested the presence of an Exynos 2500 SoC, Android 17 operating system, and at least eight gigabytes of RAM. Other specifications remain largely a mystery at this point. However, according to various industry sources, Samsung plans to procure the Galaxy S26 FE display panel from China Star Optoelectronics Technology (CSOT). That's a departure from the norm, as Samsung Display has traditionally fulfilled the majority of Samsung Mobile's OLED display needs. The move is said to help the company reduce costs, as the prices of memory and storage have risen because of the AI boom.
Samsung Galaxy Buds Able
Samsung is also rumored to be working on a pair of clip-on style wireless earbuds, which could show up sometime this year. These earbuds are codenamed Galaxy Buds "Able" and have shown up in the company's One UI firmware as well as in the code of the Samsung Wearable app as SM-U600. There isn't a lot known about these besides their design, which multiple outlets have reported seeing in recent versions of the One UI firmware and appears similar to other clip-on style earbuds on the market, such as Motorola's Moto Buds Loop and Sony's LinkBuds Clip. As other similar earbuds rely on bone conduction for sending audio to you, Samsung's offering could use the same approach, as that would fit with the earbuds' open design.
There is no word on exactly when these might be launched, as a report in SamMobile claims that the Buds Able have been delayed multiple times, and a July 2026 Galaxy Unpacked announcement seems unlikely. Whenever these do end up being introduced, they will join the company's Galaxy Buds 4 series in its audio portfolio.