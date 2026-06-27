8 New Products Samsung Is Expected To Announce In 2026

From its Galaxy S26 series and the newer Galaxy A-series phones to its 2026 TV lineup and next-generation Odyssey and ViewFinity monitors, Samsung has already launched several new products in 2026. The company has also introduced the new Galaxy Buds 4 series, the Freestyle+ projector, and the Galaxy Book 6 series of laptops. However, this South Korean tech giant is far from done, and is expected to unveil several more devices in the coming weeks and months.

While some of the upcoming devices will likely remain a mystery until they are actually announced, many have been a part of leaks, rumors, and official sneak peeks. Some of the company's mobile devices that typically see a new generation each year will also almost definitely see an upgraded version in 2026. This gives us a fair idea of what to expect from the company over the rest of the year. However, remember there is always a chance that the company might change its product roadmap to delay or scrap some of the expected devices.