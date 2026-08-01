What Happens To Your MacBook When You Skip macOS Updates?

Your MacBook will update itself automatically, but you can turn this off at any time. Just go to System Settings > General > Software Update and click "i" next to Automatic Updates. Toggle off Download new updates when available and Install system data files and security updates. You'll be asked for your password or Touch ID to confirm the change before clicking Done. Just like that, you have complete control of when you can install updates. You can skip them indefinitely if you so wish.

While you can skip restarting your MacBook until you need to, macOS updates are a different story. On the downside, skipping updates means that you miss out on the latest features that improve the macOS experience. An even bigger disadvantage is that you also don't get security updates that keep your MacBook safe from cyberthreats. Furthermore, you might lose access to certain apps and features that require the latest macOS update to function.

With that said, there are a couple of scenarios where not skipping macOS updates can seemingly make sense. For instance, you might be using a MacBook that is too old and fear that you will run into performance issues, especially if the last time you upgraded, the MacBook became slow (you can't easily downgrade either). You might also fear that an update can break compatibility with some apps you rely on. But overall, it's not worth it to keep your MacBook stuck in the past.