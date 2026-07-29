Can Emergency Override Charging Permanently Damage Your iPhone?

When your iPhone's charging port is wet, you may see a warning that says, "Liquid has been detected." Maybe it fell in water, you accidentally spilled a drink on it, or you plugged in a charging cable with a wet connector. Your iPhone will refuse to charge, saying "Charging Not Available" until it's satisfied that the port is dry. If you disconnect the cable and plug it in again, you will see an Emergency Override option to continue charging regardless. However, there's a chance that this can damage your phone.

Your iPhone is called a smartphone for a reason. It's "smart" enough to know when something is wrong and do whatever it takes to protect itself from permanent damage. When it detects liquid on the charging port, it stops charging to prevent the charging pins from corroding. Once the pins corrode, the charging port can stop working, or you can experience connection issues. It also does this to prevent the port from short-circuiting, which can damage components on your iPhone's motherboard.

Apple includes this option because you might sometimes need to charge your iPhone in case of an emergency. So only use it when you really need to use the iPhone's emergency features, knowing full well the consequences. Sometimes the warning can even show up due to a bug. So if you are reasonably sure no liquid has touched the charging port, go ahead and do the override.