How Many Stops Can You Plan On A Google Maps Route?

Google Maps' route planning is flexible, and after setting it up, you can easily delete stops, replace them, or rearrange the entire route to your liking. To remove a specific stop, press the three dots in the upper-right corner of the screen and go to Edit stops. Then, tap the X mark next to it. If you want to replace the stop with a new location instead, tap on the stop and type the new location's address.

Meanwhile, to reorder all the locations on the route, simply drag and drop the stops to your preferred order. Doing so will change the total trip duration displayed at the bottom. This automatically updates depending on how your stops are arranged. If you hit Done and pull up the Drive panel, you'll also see how long the trip between each stop will take. If you're not satisfied with the duration, you can always adjust the sequence of the stops to fit your needs.

The thing is, arranging five or more stops on your Google Maps route will take some time to optimize. You'd have to do some trial and error to get your desired trip duration. Unfortunately, Google Maps doesn't offer an option for automatic optimization, so you're stuck with reordering the stops yourself.

Another drawback of Google Maps is its limit of nine stops in total. While it's great for quick day trips, errand runs, or food crawls in a small area, it isn't ideal for multi-day travels, road trips, and trips to different cities where you'll more than likely stop at ten or more locations. In such cases, you're better off going with a Google Maps alternative.