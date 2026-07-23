The Samsung Galaxy Ring Is Getting A Huge Upgrade In Sleep Tracking

Sleep trackers can be helpful tools for getting a good night's rest, not because they actively improve your sleep habits but potentially help identify possible factors affecting your sleep. Some smartwatches might not actually help you by tracking your sleep, but devices such as the Samsung Galaxy Ring can. It might not be the best wearable for sleep tracking, but it will soon receive an update that lets it track a common cause of sleep problems many wearables miss.

During a Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked livestream in July 2026 (which revealed several new Samsung devices), Sharanya Desai, Head of Digital Health at Samsung, took to the stage to discuss the capabilities and health benefits of using the Galaxy Watch 9, including how it could monitor your sleep. During this segment, Desai also stated that starting this fall, "Galaxy Ring will be the first and only FDA-cleared over-the-counter ring device for sleep apnea risk detection."

Desai said that Galaxy Watches have been able to "identify possible signs" of sleep apnea "for years," specifically by determining if a wearer experiences "breathing disruptions" commonly associated with sleep apnea. According to Desai, the wearable device will receive a "new FDA-cleared capability" that improves apnea detection in the near future. However, with the Galaxy Ring's upcoming upgrade, you won't have to spend as much a $500 (depending on smartwatch model) for a wearable device that can help track sleep apnea problems.