Are OnePlus Phones Still Safe To Use?

Amid softening demand for new smartphones, China-based Android brand OnePlus has announced it is retrenching from the North American and European markets this year. That means no new phones, no new foldables, no new tablets, and no new earbuds coming to the United States and elsewhere from the storied rebel upstart of 2013. It'll be refocusing in Asia and India where it competes with other Chinese labels, including its own sister company Oppo.

With this move, you might be wondering whether your OnePlus phone is still safe to use. After all, software updates are an important element in defending against digital threats. Well, the good news is that the company will be seeing through its software update promises and covering incidental claims through warranties and its OnePlus Care packages.

We'll detail how long you can expect your OnePlus phone to receive security patches and OS upgrades. As well, there may be some other safety concerns that are swirling in the lead-up to (and in the wake of) this departure.