Can You Use A Google Pixel In China? It's Complicated

Most travelers will choose either to subscribe to an international roaming plan with their home carrier, or purchase an eSIM plan. Whatever the case, if your chosen carrier has a roaming agreement with a Chinese network, then your phone will route its traffic through the local network back to your carrier's home territory before moving onward to your intended destination. This is what allows you to browse Facebook, upload to YouTube, and do most of whatever you could on your phone, outside of China and the influence of the "Great Firewall."

The Great Firewall refers to the Chinese government's internet censorship regimen, which includes the blockage of sites operating contrary to rules and values set out by the Chinese Communist Party, as well as search engines that do not block such sites from appearing in results. It also entails active monitoring and quashing of sensitive posts circulating around news and microblogging sites.

There are some edge cases where a service won't be available while roaming. Guidance from eSIMDB notes that if your eSIM is sourced back to a carrier in Hong Kong, that means you'll be using a Hong Kong IP address. You'll see search results localized by Google Hong Kong, and websites that aren't accessible in Hong Kong will also not be accessible to you. OpenAI, for example, has not made ChatGPT available in either Hong Kong or China, so you won't be able to use that service while on your trip. You are able to use Google Gemini, though, as it launched in the territory as of March 2026.