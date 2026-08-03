Wired Vs. Wireless Headphones: Which Ones Last Longer

It's undeniable that wireless gadgets have become the modern standard. When talking about headphones in particular, the sheer convenience is an instant seller: You're much more mobile, and there's rarely a need to untangle the seemingly endless knots wires get into. It doesn't end there, though. If you buy a device like the AirPods Max 2, it includes premium features like active noise cancellation (ANC), which relies on a microphone to identify and filter out external sounds. There's also spatial audio, which makes sound seem more immersive, and a bunch of other functions tailored for iPhones, iPads, and other Apple devices.

So why choose a dinosaur like a wired headphone when modern tech offers so much convenience? Audiophiles still choose wired headphones in part because they're just more reliable. After all, many wired headphones don't have to deal with batteries, wireless radios, or other software just to function. Instead, a wired pair of headphones is mostly just two passive transducers in plastic shells with some foam on top. That means fewer parts that can fail, aside from the cable.

Wireless headphones, meanwhile, typically have built-in batteries that aren't designed to be replaced. That means even if they're built like tanks, you'll only get between three and six years out of them before they no longer hold much of a charge. Depending on your use, they technically could go on for much longer, but even if you do your best, you can't beat chemistry. Wired headphones, meanwhile, could last decades or more, depending on how you care for them. That is as good an investment as you can find when buying tech products.