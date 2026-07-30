These Password Managers Are Consumer Reports' Top Picks For Keeping Your Data Safe

If you adhere to safe password practices, it's likely you use a password manager, or at the very least, are familiar with what they are. Simply put, these digital devices act as a vault for your various login credentials, requiring you remember just one advanced password that's not easily cracked. But there are a lot of options out there, and given some — like LastPass — have been affected by security breaches, there's something to be said for choosing the right one.

To help you sort through password managers, Consumer Reports has ranked these services using its own internal research and by incorporating millions of surveyed consumers who have hands-on experience. So, let's take a look at what these highly-rated password managers actually are. Consumer Reports' top picks largely mirror the best password managers that users swear by, with a few extra if you want some more options to consider something besides what's listed here.