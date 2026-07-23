This TCL Projector Just Got Smarter
With flexibility to fit a variety of rooms and spaces, a video projector can be a good choice for those not wanting to spend big bucks on a television. Now, a certain TCL projector is getting a noticeable upgrade to its software that introduces the Google Gemini AI assistant to the device. The new update may even be another reason you should ditch your TV for a projector — or the use of AI may make it a reason to hold off, depending on your opinions.
TCL's PlayCube is already unique in that it features a 360-degree rotating design that allows it to be contorted to adapt to a variety of surfaces or even ceilings, and now the company is delivering new AI features backed by Google that will begin rolling out to PlayCube owners this week. Google's Gemini assistant heavily expands upon many of the features offered within the PlayCube in four different areas (Ask, Learn, Brief, and Create), allowing users to ask questions about media, take visual deep dives, get more information about news and sports, and even generate media.
Though the PlayCube originally relied on Google Assistant for similar functionality, it's worth noting that there are other projectors in the wild that also offer Google Gemini options. However, TCL does state that it has additional plans with Google to deliver similar features to more of its displays. Naturally, the TV manufacturer hasn't forgotten about televisions, as TCL Google TVs also received a free visual upgrade back in May 2026.
The TCL PlayCube expands its features with this Google Gemini update
With 1080p visuals powered by a 0.33-inch digital micromirror device (DMD) chip and a 750-lumen brightness rating, the TCL PlayCube features three hours of playback through a 66 Wh battery. Being designed for portability, the projector will benefit from the addition of Google Gemini with expanded software capabilities and general versatility. Google's artificial intelligence agent gives users four major additional features, with many of them focusing on content and information.
One of the big draws for Gemini integration will be with TCL's Ask modes, which will allow users to converse with the machine more naturally while also providing better recommendations or even adjusting preferences to be more family oriented. Users can even ask questions about their favorite shows. The Brief mode, meanwhile, curates content into a feed that gives users information and highlights from their favorite channels. Additionally, Create will allow users to rely on generative AI to produce projectable images or video, with video arriving thanks to Google's Veo. Lastly, Learn can generate diagrams and images among other content to help explain difficult topics.
Those looking for options should know TCL isn't the only company offering Google Gemini with a projector, as Epson gave its Lifestudio projectors Gemini access at the start of 2026. This includes the Epson Lifestudio Grand Plus. However, the Grand Plus retails for $3,799.99 whereas the PlayCube retails for about $799. Of course, be sure to do your research before buying anything, especially since there are common mistakes people make when buying a projector.