This TCL Projector Just Got Smarter

With flexibility to fit a variety of rooms and spaces, a video projector can be a good choice for those not wanting to spend big bucks on a television. Now, a certain TCL projector is getting a noticeable upgrade to its software that introduces the Google Gemini AI assistant to the device. The new update may even be another reason you should ditch your TV for a projector — or the use of AI may make it a reason to hold off, depending on your opinions.

TCL's PlayCube is already unique in that it features a 360-degree rotating design that allows it to be contorted to adapt to a variety of surfaces or even ceilings, and now the company is delivering new AI features backed by Google that will begin rolling out to PlayCube owners this week. Google's Gemini assistant heavily expands upon many of the features offered within the PlayCube in four different areas (Ask, Learn, Brief, and Create), allowing users to ask questions about media, take visual deep dives, get more information about news and sports, and even generate media.

Though the PlayCube originally relied on Google Assistant for similar functionality, it's worth noting that there are other projectors in the wild that also offer Google Gemini options. However, TCL does state that it has additional plans with Google to deliver similar features to more of its displays. Naturally, the TV manufacturer hasn't forgotten about televisions, as TCL Google TVs also received a free visual upgrade back in May 2026.