5 Reasons Why Some Users Dislike Waze

When Waze first appeared on the scene, it was considered a revelation, thanks to its unique crowdsourcing. Real-time traffic reports were finally in the hands that matter: us, the drivers, and Waze provided the ability to not only warn others of delays, but also to receive police alerts. This presented a problem to Google, leading the mammoth company to buy its competitor in order to scrape its best features and push them to Maps (like real-time reports that were added two months after the sale completed). While there are plenty of reasons why Waze is better than Google Maps, Waze is relegated to more of a testbed for new features these days; thus, user complaints have been piling up. If you've noticed a growing list of aggravations when using Waze, rest assured you're not alone.

One of the more prominent complaints from users across social media and the Play Store centers on Waze's aggressive shortcutting, which often doesn't wind up being a shortcut at all but an annoying time-waster through busy streets and intersections. But that's not all, some users aren't happy with the app's excessive voice alerts, while others find the crowdsourced data is out of date or misleading. The limited offline functionality doesn't help when you're lost without a data signal, and it's made even worse if you're rerouting to avoid toll roads, which might not avoid tolls at all.

In other words, Waze is feeling pretty lackluster for many users, thanks to inconsistencies that stray too far from the app's purpose: getting you somewhere quickly with as little aggravation as possible. Sadly, it would appear that Waze has totally forgotten about that second bit, and the cracks are really starting to show.