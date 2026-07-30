Airplane Mode Vs. Turning Off Cellular Data: Which Is Better For Saving Battery?

There are several modes on your phone that make it more efficient and less likely to drain its battery quickly, such as Airplane mode (which is more than just a useful feature when you are traveling on a plane). The same is true for turning off your cellular data. Both are versatile features for smartphones that may help it hold a charge longer, meaning you get more use out of it.

Airplane mode is a function that shuts off mobile data, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth features when activated. You can turn on Wi-Fi and Bluetooth once Airplane mode is on, but you are unable to use cellular data that may interfere with certain radio frequencies. Turning off just cell data allows you to use a Wi-Fi connection instead of data. If there isn't Wi-Fi around and your data is off, you won't be able to access the internet. Turning both off has been shown to conserve battery life as both shut down services and features on your phone.

However, Airplane mode may be the better choice for conserving battery. It works on all types of smartphones, including iPhone. With the functions turned off, your phone isn't getting texts, calls, or connected to a cell tower, thus reducing the strain put on it and therefore the battery. There is also the Do Not Disturb feature, which, if turned on, can conserve battery as well.