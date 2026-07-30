4 Useful Accessories Every Multi-Monitor User Needs

There's nothing better than clearing space off your desk, but how about permanently? Most modern monitors will come with a stand that takes up quite a bit of room, and having two potentially competing dual-monitor stands demanding space can start to impact your work. Our best recommendation is to invest in monitor arms, which will scoop your monitors off the desk into a permanent floating position.

As most monitors come with stands, they generally will also come with a VESA mount on the back. Newer monitors will come with a slot-in system for the stand, which is where you'll find the VESA mounting points, but cheaper or older models will often sport these on the back of the outer casing. Just ensure that you get a monitor arm that can support your screen's weight, and for more "extreme" or larger monitors, it might be worth investigating mounting it on a wall instead.

Not only are you decluttering the desk, but you're also making it far easier on yourself when it comes to the most dreaded task: plugging something new into the monitor. Do you know how helpful it is to just swing a monitor to the side to access the back or under panel? It'll also be far easier to get your monitor vertical if your workflow demands it. For a dual monitor setup, one of Amazon's top-reviewed is the Huanuo, with users reporting good build quality and ease of setup. If you're looking for more recommendations, check out our list of the top five monitor arms you can purchase.