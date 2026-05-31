4 Reasons You Should (And 4 Why You Shouldn't) Mount Your TV On The Wall

With the advent of smart technology, your television is technically a self-contained device. With streaming apps, you don't actually have to plug in any external devices. So, if you're not using a streaming box, gaming console, or other device that needs to be set on a stand of some sort, you might as well save the space such a stand would take up and mount your TV on the wall. This is the cleanest, most minimalist solution.

In fact, even if you have some of these devices, you can still avoid having to put them on a table or stand. Some wall-mounting solutions allow you to put something like, for example, an Apple TV unit behind the TV set. This works because the Apple TV remote does not require line-of-sight to work. There are also small streaming sticks that are designed to fit behind a TV one way or another.

Alternatively, you can hide large devices like gaming consoles out of sight and use a long HDMI cable to connect to the TV. Whatever your reason, if you want the most minimal TV setup, at least from a visual perspective, wall-mounting is the way to go. The only more extreme solution is to have your TV on a motorized system that hides the whole set inside a wall, in the ceiling, or inside a cabinet. These solutions exist! For those with the budget, there are many ways to cleverly hide your TV.