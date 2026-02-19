5 Of The Worst Places To Put A TV In Your Home

Want to know what a two-year-old child and a cat have in common? Neither one cares about how much you spent on your TV, and both would probably relish laying their hands and paws on your shiny new screen. If you have no choice but to put your TV in the toddler-feline danger zone, you'll definitely want to invest in a couple of safety accessories.

If you're placing your TV on a stand, your first investment should be an anti-tip harness. You can purchase some Safety 1st TV & Furniture Safety Straps for less than $12, which can be used in four unique configurations: TV to wall, TV to furniture, TV to furniture (and then furniture to wall), or simply furniture to wall. The tops of the straps can attach to your TV's VESA mounting holes, and you'll be able to lock everything down using the included hardware. Depending on the weight and size of your TV stand, it might also be a good idea to anchor the stand itself to the floor.

We also advise placing the TV as far back on your furniture as possible, ensuring no part of the TV hangs over the edge. Last — but definitely not least — keep all cables as organized and as hidden as your setup allows. Kids and pets tend to enjoy playing with wires, and one unfortunate tug could spell disaster in more ways than one.