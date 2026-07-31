4 Of The Worst-Rated Soundbars, According To Consumer Reports

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Investing in a great soundbar is one of the easiest and fastest ways to upgrade your TV audio. Most systems connect via HDMI or digital optical, and it only takes a couple of minutes to get bars up and running. Many soundbars aren't overly expensive, either. Spending anywhere between $250 and $500 is a safe bet for landing a solid bar-woofer combo. There are also systems that cost less than $250, but according to Consumer Reports (CR), these are the soundbars you want to stay away from.

Spending under $250 doesn't guarantee you'll be disappointed, but in many cases, one of the first sacrifices is a wireless subwoofer. A lot of the best soundbars for audiophiles are bundled with them, but you'll often find manufacturers going the "built-in woofer" route at these lower price points. You may also lose features like up- and side-firing speakers, HDMI input switching, Wi-Fi connectivity, as well as companion app support.

Buying a stinker of a soundbar isn't going to ruin your life, but when your TV speakers are providing a wider, more immersive soundstage than the $250 Polk Audio bar you brought home, there's a bit of a problem. To help you steer clear of some of the worst, we put together this list of the four worst-rated soundbars, courtesy of CR's lab testing and expertise.