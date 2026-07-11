4 Things To Stop Doing If You Have Surround Sound

You've saved up a healthy chunk of change for a surround sound system, and you've already got an AV receiver and several speakers picked out. But before you start swiping credit cards, there are a few common mistakes worth learning about to ensure your home theater is operating at peak performance. While it may not seem like buying cheap HDMI cables or boosting the volume of just your center speaker is a big deal, it's sometimes the smallest mistakes that snowball into the largest AV issues.

It pays to find out as much as you can before paying up, because a surround sound system that isn't optimized for your home can also be tough to troubleshoot. In the world of home theater, avoiding mistakes entirely is much preferred to learning from them, which is why we came up with a list of four things that every potential or existing surround sound owner should stop doing. Some of our advice also applies to various soundbar setups that feature AV switching.

When a surround sound system is well-researched and thoughtfully calibrated, the audible reward can be hard to beat. Spending extra time getting the most important elements of your system locked down may not be much fun, but we think you'll thank us in the long run.