How Many Surround Sound Speakers Does Your Living Room Actually Need?

A great home theater system isn't a necessity, but who's going to argue with the kind of immersive audio that'll put your local cineplex to shame? If you're thinking about investing in an AV receiver and multiple speakers for your living room, you'll first want to consider how many speakers are needed to build out your surround sound configuration. The short answer is that it ultimately depends on your room size and budget.

At the most basic level, a proper surround sound setup is made up of three front speakers (the left, right, and center channels), two rears, and a subwoofer. This classic configuration is billed as a 5.1 setup, which formats like Dolby Digital and DTS can take advantage of. If you're working with a small footprint, a 5.1 system may be all you need. If your living room is really tiny, you could potentially get by with a 3.1 (no rears), 2.1 (no rears or center), or 2.0 configuration (no rears, center, or sub). Technically, though, those three speaker arrangements aren't "true" surround sound setups.

In a 3.1, 2.1, or 2.0 configuration, you only experience audio fired directly at you, not around you. That said, the nice part of building a home theater is that you can do it in stages. If you don't have the funds for a full 5.1 system or greater, start with a 2.1 or 2.0 build, and then add rear speakers when you can afford to.