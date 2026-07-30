Why Are 'R' Series OnePlus Phones So Much Cheaper?

Even though OnePlus recently announced that it will be leaving the U.S. and U.K. markets, the phones are still in circulation. You might still be considering picking one up, or maybe you're just curious about the line-up. Typically, with its latest phones, OnePlus has launched a model with a numerical designation, the most recent being the OnePlus 15, as well as a second one with an 'R' added to the end of the number. The latter is the more affordable option, but you might be wondering why.

It boils down to features and specs, which are pared down for the cheaper option. In every generation, the 'R' designated phone has a slightly less powerful processor, less RAM and storage for the top option, and often a slightly smaller battery. The biggest differences you'll find across the board, however, is with the secondary cameras. Even so, for some, the 'R' designated phone might actually be the better fit while saving you some money in the process.