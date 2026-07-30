Why Are 'R' Series OnePlus Phones So Much Cheaper?
Even though OnePlus recently announced that it will be leaving the U.S. and U.K. markets, the phones are still in circulation. You might still be considering picking one up, or maybe you're just curious about the line-up. Typically, with its latest phones, OnePlus has launched a model with a numerical designation, the most recent being the OnePlus 15, as well as a second one with an 'R' added to the end of the number. The latter is the more affordable option, but you might be wondering why.
It boils down to features and specs, which are pared down for the cheaper option. In every generation, the 'R' designated phone has a slightly less powerful processor, less RAM and storage for the top option, and often a slightly smaller battery. The biggest differences you'll find across the board, however, is with the secondary cameras. Even so, for some, the 'R' designated phone might actually be the better fit while saving you some money in the process.
The main differences with 'R' series OnePlus phones
When you look at the latest phones, the OnePlus 15 and OnePlus 15R, the latter is about $200 cheaper. The same strategy happened with the releases of the OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 12R in 2024 and OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13R in 2025, both with a $300 delta for the higher-end phone. (There is no OnePlus 14). With the OnePlus 15 series, the OnePlus 15R has a slightly bigger screen and uses an LTPS display that can adjust refresh rate in increments from 60Hz up to 165Hz versus from 1-165Hz. So, you won't get as smooth nor as efficient an experience as you would with the OnePlus 15. But that likely won't be noticeable unless you're a heavy multitasker or mobile gamer.
The OnePlus 15 has a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip while the OnePlus 15R has a slightly less powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chip. You also get more RAM at 16GB with the 512GB storage version of the OnePlus 15 while the OnePlus 15R tops out at 12GB for all versions. But once again, both these specs are pretty great, even for heavier users. OnePlus phones overall are known for their incredible battery life, and the OnePlus 15 has a slightly smaller battery at 7,300mAh versus the OnePlus 15R's 7,400mAh. In both cases, that's still worlds ahead of most other brands. The OnePlus 15R does charge more slowly at 55W versus 80W, but again, both speeds are fantastic compared to others.
The cameras are the biggest downgrade
Arguably the most noticeable difference is with the cameras, which used to be provided in partnership with Hasselblad until that agreement ended after the OnePlus 13. With the OnePlus 15 and OnePlus 15R, you get the same 50MP main camera. But it's paired with a paltry 8MP ultrawide camera for the 'R' phone versus a 50MP ultra-wide camera with the 15. You also don't get a telephoto lens. Both, however, have the same 32MP front camera.
While specs are different, the idea is the same with other OnePlus phones. The cameras are the biggest difference with the OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 12R, alongside other minor step-downs like less RAM and fewer storage options, a slightly smaller battery, and a slower processor. With the OnePlus 13 versus OnePlus 13R, you'll see the same step downs in maximum storage and RAM, processor, and ultrawide camera (that 'R' phone has a smaller front camera as well). Both have the same 6,000mAh battery but the OnePlus 13 charges much more quickly.
So, there are concessions across the board, but they're pretty minimal. What's worth noting is that even if the OnePlus 'R' phones are steps down, both phone designations have impressive specs to begin with. With these phones already being affordable compared to others, you might find it worthwhile to spend the extra few hundred bucks to get better cameras. But if you're fine with the basic main sensor and selfie camera, OnePlus 'R' phones offer great value.