Magnet Breakthrough In Europe Might Help Solve The Biggest Problem With Rocket Design

A team from Italy and Germany has made a breakthrough in research by demonstrating that permanent magnets could play a central role in how astronauts are protected against radiation when traveling through space. Radiation events like galactic cosmic rays and solar flares are among the most common dangers being addressed by researchers, and are an important consideration for current and future missions to deep space. The research team packed 1,482 neodymium-iron-boron permanent magnets, each measuring 1.6 square inches, into an 11-square-foot array that ended up weighing 661 pounds. The array deflected approximately 20% of solar particles in the 0.1 to 10 megaelectronvolts energy range. Even though the experiment showed that this solution could successfully deflect low-energy particles, high-energy particles were still able to penetrate the magnet's protection. While the concept doesn't deflect high-energy radiation, it could form part of a hybrid protection system to shield astronauts.

This is not the first time that researchers have looked into using magnets to act as a defense against radiation. Superconducting magnets that form a 1-tesla magnetic field around spacecraft have also been investigated, but have practical issues, needing cryogenic cooling and constant, fail-safe power sources to maintain protection. Providing these essentials on a spacecraft would be very challenging due to weight limitations and the likelihood of power interruptions.

The problem of how to protect astronauts against radiation is more topical than ever as humanity moves closer to exploring Mars, going farther into deep space than ever before. Spaceflight entities globally don't currently do enough to build radiation protection into the hulls of spacecraft, and research like this will break down feasibility boundaries that have existed since the Apollo era.