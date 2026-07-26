5 Most Underrated Western Sci-Fi Movies

Westerns and science fiction have a storied relationship. Look no further than "Star Wars," which was born from George Lucas' desire to make a Western set in space. Gene Roddenberry had similar ideas when he conceived "Star Trek," which was inspired by the TV series "Wagon Train." Both genres explore wild frontiers and tell stories about heroes overcoming hostile bandits. However, sci-fi flicks put an otherworldly spin on these ideas — but many of them are Westerns at heart.

Of course, not every film enjoys the same widespread success as "Star Wars." Some of the best sci-fi Westerns fly under the radar, waiting to be discovered by fans. With that in mind, we have assembled five unsung gems that deserve to be added to your watchlist. Expect tales of heroes getting into dust-ups with bandits on alien planets like in "Ghosts of Mars." Or maybe you're more interested in sci-fi remakes of classic Old West adventures like "Outland?" Regardless of your tastes, one thing is for sure: these movies combine the best elements of sci-fi and Westerns, further proving that both genres are natural bedfellows.