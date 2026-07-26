5 Most Underrated Western Sci-Fi Movies
Westerns and science fiction have a storied relationship. Look no further than "Star Wars," which was born from George Lucas' desire to make a Western set in space. Gene Roddenberry had similar ideas when he conceived "Star Trek," which was inspired by the TV series "Wagon Train." Both genres explore wild frontiers and tell stories about heroes overcoming hostile bandits. However, sci-fi flicks put an otherworldly spin on these ideas — but many of them are Westerns at heart.
Of course, not every film enjoys the same widespread success as "Star Wars." Some of the best sci-fi Westerns fly under the radar, waiting to be discovered by fans. With that in mind, we have assembled five unsung gems that deserve to be added to your watchlist. Expect tales of heroes getting into dust-ups with bandits on alien planets like in "Ghosts of Mars." Or maybe you're more interested in sci-fi remakes of classic Old West adventures like "Outland?" Regardless of your tastes, one thing is for sure: these movies combine the best elements of sci-fi and Westerns, further proving that both genres are natural bedfellows.
The Valley of the Gwangi (1969)
"The Beast of Hollow Mountain" was the first movie to throw dinosaurs into the Old West, but "The Valley of the Gwangi" is the subgenre's crowning achievement. After all, it boasts stop-motion effects from the great Ray Harryhausen, who worked on classics like "Clash of the Titans" and "Jason and the Argonauts." "The Valley of the Gwangi" is essentially a Western riff on "King Kong."
It tells the story of a Wild West showman (James Franciscus) and his posse as they discover a forbidden valley inhabited by prehistoric creatures. Hoping to turn their show's fortunes around, they capture an Allosaurus and bring it back, leading to all hell breaking loose in an Old West town. That premise might sound too good to be true, but "The Valley of the Gwangi" delivers the goods with innovative action sequences and pulpy thrills. The dinosaurs also look awesome, and fans of old-school effects magic will have a blast with it.
Battle Beyond the Stars (1980)
"Battle Beyond the Stars" is the movie that gave James Cameron his first break in Hollywood. The "Terminator" and "Avatar" director oversaw the film's effects, impressing producer Roger Corman so much that he eventually got to direct segments of "Galaxy of Terror." Cameron moved on to bigger and better things soon after, but we have this sci-fi Western to thank for putting him on the road to superstardom. Fans of classic Westerns will have a good time with "Battle Beyond the Stars."
Inspired by "The Magnificent Seven" and "Seven Samurai," it tells the story of a ragtag group of heroes who band together to protect a farming planet from some rogues. The bad guys are led by Sador (John Saxon), an aging warlord who stays alive by stealing others' organs. "Battle Beyond the Stars" boasts some charming practical effects, some of which were created by McDonald's burger boxes. It's a testament to the wonders of movie magic, and the film's story of underdogs standing up to oppression is timeless. Check this one out if you like "Star Wars."
Outland (1981)
Peter Hyams' "Outland" is another stealth remake of a must-see Western, with Fred Zinnemann's "High Noon" serving as the film's obvious inspiration. Sean Connery plays Marshall William T. O'Niel, a lawman assigned to a miserable mining colony on Jupiter's moon Io. When people start showing up dead, our hero uncovers the villains behind the atrocities — but he must face them by himself. "Outland" was originally envisioned as a straight Western, but the genre's unpopularity in the '80s forced Hyams to get creative.
The end result is a film that boasts many of the hallmarks of classic horse operas with sci-fi elements thrown in. That said, Hyams' feature is also a politically charged flick that sticks it to corporate greed, so don't go mistaking it as a knock-off with nothing to say. Io has been deemed inhospitable by NASA, so "Outland" isn't one of the most scientifically accurate sci-fi movies you're ever likely to see. It is, however, an entertaining thriller that showcases Connery at his best.
Ghosts of Mars (2001)
John Carpenter directed sci-fi classics like "The Thing," "They Live," "Escape from New York," and an overlooked alien movie that isn't remotely horrific. He also gave audiences "Halloween," "The Fog," "Assault on Precinct 13," and other movies that will stand the test of time. "Ghosts of Mars" isn't regarded as the maestro's finest hour, as evidenced by its 23% score on Rotten Tomatoes, but the naysayers are wrong about this one. Carpenter got into the movie business to make Westerns, but he's yet to direct a conventional one.
Still, the genre's influence is all over "Ghosts of Mars," a space horror actioner that sees Ice Cube, Jason Statham, Natasha Henstridge, Pam Grier, and Clea DuVall tussle with spooks on the Red Planet. "Ghosts of Mars" is a Howard Hawks-esque team-up Western at heart, albeit with possessed Martians and a thrash metal score. "Ghosts of Mars" is action-packed, dripping in spooky atmosphere, and the creatures are delightfully creepy. The performances from the cast straddle a fine line between self-aware and serious, ensuring that the film remains fun without becoming a parody of itself. By no means does "Ghosts of Mars" reach the heights of Carpenter's finest works, but it's a fun B-movie that should be enjoyed as such.
Prospect (2018)
Before Pedro Pascal joined "The Mandalorian," he starred in this underappreciated space Western from directors Zeek Earl and Chris Caldwell. "Prospect" tells the story of Cee (Sophie Thatcher) and Damon (Jay Duplass), a father-and-daughter pairing who travel to a remote planet to find gems and earn their fortune. Pascal plays Ezra, a rival prospector who forms an uneasy alliance with Cee and her old man to find the planet's treasure trove.
"Prospect" takes place in an alien world full of deadly spores, but the story is reminiscent of the countless Westerns about cowboys roaming the frontier looking for a gold rush. The characters are desperate people who throw themselves into an extreme situation because they're running out of options. Alliances are formed, but can anyone really be trusted? Earl and Caldwell's film isn't the most action-packed flick on this list. However, the slow-burn thriller is full of dread, intrigue, emotional storytelling, surprises, and impressive world-building. Don't sleep on this gem.